More than a dream: Springville community not done celebrating, Tigers talk title defense

ODENVILLE — Springville claimed a state championship in Huntsville more than two months ago, but rising junior Zoey Blaszczynski still has to fight the feeling that it’s all been one incredible dream she’s about to wake up from.
Then she sees her championship hat.
“I have it hung on my mirror,” Blaszczynski said. “So every morning I’ll see it, and I’ll go ‘wow, it really did happen. It is not a dream.’”
Blaszczynski isn’t the only Tiger walking around wondering if the alarm clock will spoil things for them at any moment.
Not that the Tigers walk around constantly thinking about their championship, but it manages to pop up in many conversations.
“It is still mind-blowing,” Springville keeper Sophie Crotts said. “I’ll get a congratulations out of nowhere, and I’m like ‘for what? Oh thanks.’”
Sometimes it's friends or family that haven’t seen them since the 9-4 dismantling of Gulf Shores in the 5A championship, but normally it’s someone who spots them out in public.
“Especially if I wear my hat or shirt,” Annie Grant said. “I was at Pell City one day at Chik-fil-a, and someone came up to me because I was wearing my hat.”
Grant said she’s also been congratulated in an ice cream shop and a restaurant, just to name the places she can rattle off immediately.
For Springville coach Meg Childress, it was Walmart.
“The community has been so supportive of us,” Childress said. “So when I see somebody out, and I have my shirt on, and they say ‘oh my gosh, congratulations,’ or they come up to me, it has been a great experience.”
Count rising senior Maggie Nalley among the many Tigers who’ve gotten a fair share of congratulations recently.
“It is very cool,” she said. “It makes me feel kind of famous.”
As nice as it is to get approached by community members out in public, the support that meant the most to Nalley came right after the Tigers won the championship.
“Seeing how much support our school gave us was so special to me,” Nalley said. “Because I’ve always felt people at our school don’t really care about soccer, but it really showed when we had our pep rally and our parade after. It meant a lot to me.”
Of course, the win itself felt pretty cool too.
“Seeing the blue map in our hands for the first time ever, it was like a wave of relief,” Crotts said. “All the hard work we put into the season to where we are now, it was amazing.”
And it didn’t take long until a Tigers team who returned most of its starting lineup turned its attention to the future.
“Of course, as soon as we won, everyone was like okay, ‘are we going to go back to back,’” Blaszczynski said. “There was no thought of what we did today. It was all about next year.”
She wasn’t the only one. Numerous Tigers said they’ve thought about next season.
“We’ve talked about it a lot,” Rebecca Sierra said. “We actually think we can win again, like back-to-back, and it would be so amazing. And we would be so happy. … Because nobody expected us to win state (this year).”
Although the Tigers are pleased with their win, it’s abundantly clear they still feel underestimated. In the days leading up to the championship, several voices in Huntsville questioned whether the Tigers belonged among the state's best.
Springville more than answered that on the field in their one-sided victory, but it seems the Tigers would like to prove they can do it again when everyone is looking their way.
Childress didn’t talk about repeating as her players did, but the coach did say that many teams that haven’t played the Tigers in the past have reached out to schedule games next season so that they might challenge themselves against a quality opponent.
Regardless of what the rest of the state thinks, Blaszczynski doesn’t think that will burden the Tigers. After all, their expectations will be pretty similar.
“I don’t think it will be (more pressure),” Blaszczynski said. “This year, we came in with expectations of final four, and next year we’re just going to hope to do it again.”