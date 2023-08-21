Moody's Blaine Burke and Chase Jackson put Blue Devils on road to record-breaking class

MOODY — Last year, Moody’s senior class shattered the program’s records one last time when four seniors signed Division I scholarships.
That record probably needs to be kept in pencil after running back Blaine Burke and safety Chase Jackson, respectively committed to Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina over the summer.
“The timing came from I just wanted to be locked in before the season started, honestly,” Burke said. “I wanted to just not have to worry about (it).”
Blaine Burke
Burke said he chose Arkansas State over roughly eight Division I offers, including programs like West Virginia, Minnesota and East Carolina.
The running back said proximity to home and his relationship with the coaches were critical to his decision. It also helped that former Moody offensive lineman Mason Myers signed with Arkansas State last year.
Moody coach Jake Ganus said Burke had to overcome skepticism about his size and that if Burke were only two inches taller, he would have “double-digit SEC offers.”
“He is just a really good kid, and what he has done for our program you really can’t put into words,” Ganus said. “Just from the hard work and the work ethic he is helping me instill in everybody. In young guys, in guys his age. And he has been a guy since I’ve got here that I’ve leaned on, and to see him get rewarded with that is huge.”
There was a time before the offers began rolling in that Burke worried that his size might limit his options, but he was always confident that his hard work would earn him a spot somewhere so that he could chase his dreams.
“I knew I could play ball, so I knew whatever it is, somebody was going to find me whether it was Division I or not,” Burke said. “I knew somebody was going to find me because I can play. I knew God, I just follow God, and I’ll be good.”
Chase Jackson
According to 247Sports’ database, Jackson chose Coast Carolina over at least five other programs, including Ole Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia and Arkansas State.
Jackson couldn’t be reached by phone, but Ganus offered insight into the decision.
“He went on a visit to Coastal at the end of July, and he just said it felt like home,” Ganus said. “And I said, ‘dude don’t wait, don’t worry about the two SEC offers you have. If you feel like that is where you want to be.’ It is a new staff, he will be the first signing class, and they valued him. He wasn’t just another guy. He was the guy for them. I think that was a big appeal for him, and he made that decision and I’m happy.”
Ganus described Jackson as the secondary’s “talker” responsible for making the checks and getting everyone lined up, but that isn’t all he offers colleges.
“First, they see his length," Ganus said. "He is long. He is 6-2 and has range. He’s very good off the line playing press man. He plays safety, so he is versatile. So a lot of coaches are looking at him as a five-tool guy. He can play both safeties, the nickel and corner.”
Chasing the record
Defensive back A’Mon Lane committed to Auburn last season, so Moody’s next signing class should include three D-I kids. Moody only had two commitments ahead of the 2022 season.
So there’s still plenty of time for another Cole McCarty to break out. However, that won’t be the exact right way to describe quarterback Charlie Johnston, who already has an offer from Pittsburgh, among other schools.
Moody cornerback Sidney Walton also has a few offers in his back pocket. According to the 247Sports database, Kentucky and West Virginia offered him already.
The early signing period is still months away, but it certainly seems like Moody could be celebrating another record-breaking group.
“It would be really special,” Burke said. “Because our school has never really had anything like that. It would be special just to see how much our school is grown and to show people that it is not impossible. … I just want to set an example for the younger kids that they can do it as well. So it is very special.”