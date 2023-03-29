Moody's all-county trio highlights progress Blue Devils have made under Davis

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
MOODY — Moody coach Rebecca Davis earned St. Clair County Coach of the Year honors after the Blue Devils finished with an overall record of 18-8 and advanced to subregionals for the second consecutive year. That record exceeds anything the previous 10 groups have accomplished in her tenure at Moody.
And yet, the Blue Devils coach can’t help but feel like the team failed to live up to its potential this season, a sentiment the coach said she is confident her players share.
“If you had told me that 10 years ago, hey, you’re going to go 18-8, you’re going to feel disappointed, I wouldn’t have believed you, but I do,” Davis said. “It’s crazy.”
When she arrived over a decade ago, Davis said the program was coming off an 0-40 record over a two-year stretch. These days, the Blue Devils belong among the county’s best. The all-county lists, which came out earlier this month, back that up.
Moody junior Tori Pyles was one of three Blue Devils to earn a spot on the St. Clair All-County team following the 2022-23 season alongside sophomores Tarryn Woodall and Emma Kile.
The Blue Devils should return their entire starting lineup, including those three, next season. While that youth caught up to Moody at times, it could also give this group a chance to put together a historic season next year.
“Springville in the area tournament, those girls never thought they were going to lose, and we weren’t playing to win,” Davis said. “And we were just playing not to lose it. That’s a mental thing. We’ve got to get to the point where we don’t think we’re going to lose. Down 10, with two minutes left, hey, we’re still going to win.
“If we can change that, and next year I still have just as high hopes. I will be disappointed next year if we’re not sitting in Jacksonville.”
If the Blue Devils make it to Jacksonville State for the regional round next year, then they will do something the program hasn’t accomplished in over 20 years. The three all-county players are a big reason Davis believes that’s possible.
Woodall finished the season averaging 6.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, but Davis quickly dismissed those numbers. They hardly begin to capture Woodall’s impact.
“She does the intangibles for us like we can't throw in the ball if Tarryn is not in the game,” Davis said. “Our rebounding decreases significantly if Tarryn is not in the game. We have to change defensive schemes, the things that we're not as good at doing, if she's not in the game.”
Kile is another player who unlocks Moody’s defense.
“She sets the tone for us defensively,” Davis said. “She allows us to go fast.”
There might not be many Blue Devils that improved more this season based on how Davis speaks of Kile. As a freshman, Davis said she struggled to control her speed, which limited her ability to capitalize on some of the turnovers she forced.
This season, the sophomore played with more control, and she also knocked down crucial 3-point shots at times. That allowed her to finish averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
Still, to Davis, Kile’s greatest asset will always be her consistency.
“There's not gonna be a gap in the score that's going to make her play with less intensity,” Davis said. “It doesn't matter if we're up 30, down 30. She's going to play the same, no matter what. And to me, having a kid that's willing to do that for you and that you can count on to do that every time. It's a luxury.”
While Davis changes what the Blue Devils can do physically, and Kile provides the team with an emotional and mental blueprint, there’s no question that it’s Pyles that makes Moody a threat to any team with postseason aspirations in 5A.
She averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
With numbers like those, it didn’t take long for people to key in on Pyles this season.
“She had become comfortable in the new role of, hey, everyone is pinpointing you as the player to watch,” Davis said. “When they watch film, everybody's coming up with a game plan as to how to shut you down. So how are you going to react to that?”
Pyles responded by upping her film watched. Davis said she logged over twice as many hours as her closest teammate. Then, in her free time, the junior drove to games to scout some of the Blue Devils’ opponents.
“Her preparation and maturity and willing to spend her free time not only putting herself in a better position but helping us all get in a better position,” Davis said. “I think that was what was most impressive to me.”
Pyles’ passion for basketball is obvious. She wants to become the fourth girl in program history to sign a basketball scholarship. Davis, who has coached all three of the Blue Devils’ previous collegiate athletes, believes Pyles deserves the opportunity. There’s just one box left for her to check.
“She’s got to get more comfortable using her left hand," Davis said. "She’s got to get to where she trusts herself to finish at the rim with her left hand. That is it. Every other aspect of her game is there, and she’s working on it. … but I think Tori has a very legitimate shot of being the fourth, yes.”