Moody sophomore earns second team all-state honors after missing most of 2022 season

ODENVILLE — Moody first baseman Kendall Trimm didn’t worry about disappointing herself in the days ahead of the Blue Devils’ trip to Oxford for the state tournament in May.
“Honestly, coming in, I was like there is nothing worse that I can do than I did last year,” Trimm said.
Trimm said she failed to get a hit and struck out four times in 2022 when she returned to the lineup after a stress fracture in her back sidelined her for almost the entire regular season.
This year there was no such obstacle for the sophomore, and it showed at Oxford. There, she paced Moody with five hits and three RBIs in a day that saw Trimm hit one triple and two doubles.
That success didn’t go unnoticed. Trimm earned spots on the 5A All-State Second Team and the St. Clair County All-County Team.
“It is very motivating because next year I will be on that first-team list,” Trimm said. “I’ve already got that in my head.”
Trimm finished the season with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs. She also averaged .512 at the plate while slugging for .930 and reaching base 62.7 percent of the time.
“I was extremely proud of her,” Moody coach Rebecca Seymour said. “She works extremely hard day in and day out. As a coach, I get to see what she does every single day and how hard she works. Not just at practice but hitting lessons, and her numbers were incredible. Her hitting numbers were as good as any player I’ve had.”
Seymour said Trimm returned this season with a renewed hunger for the game after her injury robbed her of most of the 2022 high school season.
“She just was determined that she was not going to get behind,” Seymour said. “I think taking that and being forced to take that year it kind of puts different things in perspective. As athletes, we take for granted sometimes our athletic ability until it is taken away from us. Then we go, oh, I am really blessed to be able to do what I want to do day in and day out, and I’m going to work harder to make sure I don’t take this for granted again.”
Trimm was eager to make up for lost time, but Seymour said the sophomore didn’t put too much pressure on herself to make every play.
“I think one of the things that she did a better job of (was) accepting her roles as we moved through the season. … and I think that is what helped her become more successful,” Seymour said.
Speaking of her success, when asked what she needs to work on this offseason, Trimm didn't mention any drills or techniques. Instead, she said that she needs to work on her leadership skills now that she will be a junior for the team that finished tied for fifth overall in 5A this season.
“We are definitely going to keep climbing in these next years,” Trimm said. “Cause we have so many good players, and we all work together as a family, and we have that bond, and I feel like the only thing we can do is keep climbing.”
The 2023 St. Clair County All-County Softball Team
Jayda Burgess- Ashville
Brooklyn Mikus- Ashville
Lexi St. John- Ashville
Rachel St. John- Ashville
Annalynn Williamson- Ashville
Libby Higgins- Moody
Ryleigh Hodges- Moody
Emma Kile- Moody
Taylor Rogers- Moody
Kendall Trimm- Moody
Bella Turley- Moody
Campbell Grace Adams- Ragland
Aniyah Dean- Saint Clair County
Demeria Dean- Saint Clair County
Carmen Garner- Saint Clair County
Brooklynn Sertell- Saint Clair County
Georgia Chancellor- Springville
Shelby Hathcock- Springville
Kaylee Martin- Springville