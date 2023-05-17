Moody seventh grader returns from injury, powers Blue Devils to state tournament win

OXFORD — Moody seventh-grader Bella Turley is lovingly known to her teammates as Baby Bella.
After Wednesday’s performance in a 4-0 win over St. Paul’s Episcopal in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at Choccolocco Park, the Blue Devils might need to find a new nickname for the girl who drove in the game-winning runs with two outs already on the board in the second inning.
“I think her stepping up and accepting that role is something that is really big for the confidence of the team,” Moody coach Rebecca Seymour said. “Because they see, hey, she is the youngest one on the team, and she is out here doing it, then so can we.”
Turley’s youth is hardly the thing that makes her play on Wednesday stand out. For weeks, if not months, the seventh grader doubted she would play in the postseason at all after she suffered a broken injury early in the season, followed by a concussion in the middle of the season that sidelined her for weeks.
Turley's excitement after the victory was plastered all over her face.
Does it mean more just to be…
“Yes!” Turley said, anticipating the rest of the question. “Yes, yes, yes.”
…out there playing at all?
Turley said she gained confidence when her single drove in two runs in the second. After she spent weeks doubting she’d even play again this season, anything Turley could do to help the Blue Devils meant the world to her.
“Well, I felt proud of myself that I came from injuries and was able to come out there and hit,” Turley said.
That confidence carried over into the circle, where Turley struck out one batter and limited the other 26 batters to only five hits, none of which ever threatened the Blue Devils.
“Coming back off the two injuries that she came back from, it is a testament to her character as an athlete and as a person,” Seymour said. “I mean two major injuries that could have sidelined her the rest of the year. She fought back through, and she was determined, so there is doubt in my mind that she is going to have the same mentality in the circle.”
What to know
— Both runners that Turley drove in during the second reached base on errors.
— Moody’s other scoring runs came in the sixth inning after Ryleigh Hodges drove in Kendall Trimm, who had previously hit a triple. The next batter up in the order, Emma Kile also recorded a hit to drive in base runner Haley Forester.
Who said
— Seymour on the importance of winning the first game: “It’s huge. It’s huge for the confidence. It’s huge to be in that side of the bracket and go ahead and get that game out of the way. You know, the first game for everybody it’s nerve-wracking, it’s exciting, it’s a great environment here at Choccolocco Park. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, I’m hoping we can play Moody softball.”
— Seymour on the opposing pitcher: “She kept some of my big hitters off the bases, which is a little disheartening at first. But the rest of the team, they did what they’ve done all season. When my big hitters are off, my other hitters are picking up. … So that was a total team win, and I couldn’t be happier.”
— Seymour on the next game: “Confidence-wise, I hope heading into this next game the girls feel like and understand that they can stand and play with anybody.”
Next up
— Moody faces Ardmore at 12:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play for the first spot in the 5A championship game later today.