Moody places three boys on all-county roster following historic season

MOODY — Moody senior Davion Dozier fought to keep from laughing when he watched Blue Devils coach Chad Bates toss his clipboard with enough force to shatter it.
Bates, normally reserved as far as coaches go, was frustrated with the Blue Devils’ who found themselves in a tight contest on Jan. 13, with a St. Clair County team Moody beat by 17 in the first matchup.
“Because if you know coach Bates you’re not expecting him to start screaming at the top of his lungs, yelling, throwing stuff. … So when he came in yelling and started throwing stuff I knew,” Dozier said. “It was kind of hard to hold it in, but in the moment, you knew to hold it in because it was going to be worse if you didn’t.”
These days, even Bates can’t help but smile at the uncharacteristic memory. He never imagined the clipboard would break when he threw it at the time.
“I try not to rant and rave a ton. … The guys kind of know, like, if I ever lose it, there's a reason I'm losing it,” Bates said. “So, like some coaches, they just yell all the time, all game every game. That's just not my personality. So yeah, we weren't playing good at all. So I felt like that's what they needed.”
Maybe Bates, who recently earned St. Clair County Coach of the Year honors following the season, was right.
Moody won that game by 26 points to end a four-game losing streak. In fact, including that one, the Blue Devils won 12 of their next 14 games before ending their season with the program’s first-ever appearance in the regional round of the playoffs.
“It's definitely something that we've been, as a coaching staff, been striving for,” Bates said. “I think JSU is the best regional. … It feels official, feels important. You get stats broken down for you and all that stuff. And so it's definitely, it was a cool experience, and hopefully, it'll be the normal.”
Bates couldn’t have done it without a special group of Blue Devils led by St. Clair County MVP Davion Dozier, along with fellow all-county selections Caden Helms and Kolby Seymour.
Although he could score, Seymour’s primary contribution, his defense, didn’t always translate to the box score.
“He just has this instinct of where to be and what to do, and we ran a certain matchup zone defense a lot,” Bates said. “And if he wasn't on the court, we couldn't do it just because nobody else was good.”
Helms emerged as one of the team’s top scoring threats, along with Dozier, during the final weeks, but he didn’t take the smoothest route through the season.
An ankle injury early in the season sidelined Helms and limited him when he returned. Bates said things really changed for Helms when the senior realized he could do more than just hit 3-point shots.
“When he started attacking the basket, hitting some mid-range pull-ups and getting to his spot in the lane,” Bates said. “When he started doing that, that is when we got really better, a lot better.”
Of course, most of his big plays still came behind the arc, where his high shooting percentage forced teams into a tough position.
“When Caden is hitting his shot, then they just don’t know whether to let me take somebody one-on-one or crowd the paint,” Dozier said. “And I just kick it out to him, and he hits his shot. But that really opened up a lot of stuff for us, too, by him doing that.”
His game wasn’t the only thing Helms had to change this season. After a rough start to the year wearing No. 0, Helms switched to No. 30, and it felt like his play immediately elevated.
“The guys were funny,” Bates said. “They would, you know, he tried going back to zero, and then like he had a bad game. So all the guys were cracking on him like you got to stick with 30.”
Those three players, in addition to the rest of the Blue Devils, also secured the program’s second county championship in Bates’ ninth year at Moody. The last came in his second season.
“Our program is definitely on the upswing,” Bates said. “And I think that once you do something you've never done, it gets easier the second time.
“Because, I mean, this is three years in a row, we made the playoffs, and before that, they hadn't made the playoffs since like ‘04, and so now it's almost like it's expected. And so the guy's mentally, like, it just changes. Like the standard just kind of changes, and so definitely the younger guys, like when we were doing our exit meetings and stuff, like they already kind of expect to do the things we've been doing.”