Moody places four on all-county softball team after return to state playoffs

Moody put together quite the season when you consider that the Blue Devils pushed the eventual Class 5A state champions, Hayden, all the way in two meetings this season before eventually losing by a single run both times.
The Blue Devils also beat Class 5A runner-up Alexandria twice in the area tournament to claim the area title and kept things close in the three other meetings.
“I’m disappointed in that I feel like we absolutely could have won state this year,” Moody coach Becky Seymour said. “I do, I feel like we could have won, but I’m not disappointed in the effort and the fight that my girls gave me. So for that, I feel like we had a very successful year, and I can honestly say I’m happy with it.”
Moody’s talent did not go unnoticed by other coaches in the county. Seymour was named the St. Clair County Coach of the Year, and Four Blue Devils earned places on the St. Clair All-County Softball Team, including First-Team All-State player Taylor Rogers.
The freshman was a bright spot for Moody all season long in the center field and at the plate. She was joined on the all-county team by Hollie Graham, Riley Mitchell and Emma Kile.
Kile, a fellow freshman this season, was forced to move from second base to shortstop after three-year starter Alex Harvard suffered a season-ending injury late in the offseason.
“She stepped up, and she was huge for us this year," Seymour said. "I’m really proud of the way that she played all year long."
Mitchell, a departing senior, earned offensive MVP honors on the team this season after she paced the Blue Devils in singles.
“She came up really big where we needed her several times,” Seymour said. “Whether it was area or regionals, and then it was just her consistency at the plate. She was a threat to power it past the infield or lay something down for a bunt. She just did her job and did it well. … She became very, very hard for the defense to get out, especially toward the end of the season.”
Of course, Mitchell’s success at the plate was just a small piece of what she brought to her team.
“I’m gonna miss Riley tremendously,” Seymour said. “She was always a positive teammate, a positive player. She was always smiling. She always, always gave us everything she had every single day. … Just makes showing up to practice enjoyable. When you have players like that that are positive and encouraging and want to be there and want to get better, it makes my job as a coach easier and much more enjoyable.”
Graham, another departing senior, ended her career with three of the best games she’s pitched in her Moody career in a 1-0 loss to Hayden in the state playoffs, a 3-0 loss to Alexandria in region play and a 6-1 win over Leeds in region play.
“Clearly pitching some of the best games that she’s pitched ever in some of the biggest pressure situations that she’s had. … She absolutely deserves to be in that circle every time that she’s there,” Seymour said. “So I just felt like that was a stamp in her high school career that I deserve to be there, and I couldn’t be more proud of her for it. I feel like she is ready for the next level.”
Since day one, Seymour said she felt like Graham was always looking to prove herself. Almost like Graham didn’t believe she truly belonged inside the circle, but no one, not even Graham herself, could doubt her after the way she ended her high school career.
“She always felt like she had something to prove, and she proved it over and over and over, and so that is just something that I think is in her,” the Moody coach said. “She doesn’t pitch the 65-miles per hour fastballs and all that stuff, but what she does is she owns her craft. She owns and does exactly what she needs to do in pitching. Confidence being the No.1 thing that she has in that circle.”
Confidence might be key, but it isn’t the thing her coach will miss the most.
“I’m gonna miss actually talking to Hollie because when you talk to Hollie she is a fantastic person, she really is,” Seymour said. “She is kind and she gives you a different side, and she knows the game, and she can talk about the game, and I love Hollie. Hollie has kind of been my girl for the past couple years. If I told Hollie to jump eight feet in the air, she would do everything she possibly could to jump eight feet in the air and would not stop until she reached it. She is one of those players that, as a coach, I am definitely going to miss.”
Speaking of her own honor, Seymour said she was quite surprised.
“I’m very appreciative of it,” Seymour said. “I’m very humbled by it for sure. It was a big year. This team gave me a lot this year. They worked hard for me every single day. They gave me my 200th win this year. They gave us (a) bid back to state.
"So they have us a lot this year, and I think the recognition of county coach of the year is a tribute to them as well. That is the way that I look at it. … It was them recognizing the ability and success of my team, and that is what is most important to me is that other people realize the teams that are coming out of Moody right now.”
2022 St. Clair County All-County Softball Team
Ashville – Juli Mostillo
Ashville – Whitney Goodwin
Ashville – Rachel St. John
Ashville – Jayda Burgess
Moody – Hollie Graham
Moody – Riley Mitchell
Moody – Taylor Rogers
Moody – Emma Kile
Ragland- Addison Campbell
Ragland – Campbell Adams
Ragland – Sammie Day-Jones
St. Clair County – Brooklynn Sertell
Springville – Makalyn Kyser
Springville – Bella Bullington
Springville – Tori Barnes
Springville – Bekah Hargrove
Springville – Leah Bowden
Springville – Shelby Hancock
Coach of the Year – Moody's Becky Seymour