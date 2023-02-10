Moody outlasts Springville to claim area championship in overtime

SPRINGVILLE — Moody took approximately four second-chance shots on one possession and still failed to take a two-possession lead with less than two minutes to play in overtime. It was just that kind of night for both teams.
Then, with less than 30 seconds left, Moody senior Davion Dozier, easily the Blue Devil playing the best offensive game, passed up a chance to take a game-deciding shot. Instead, he found fellow senior Kolby Seymour under the basket in Moody’s 35-30 victory over Springville in the 2023 Class 5A, Area 11 Championship Game.
“He was open before that, but one of my teammates was dribbling out,” Dozier said. “So I couldn’t get it to him, but I saw him again, and I launched him the ball. He made the layup. When he finished, that was a tough shot, so my props go to him.”
Seymour’s shot put Moody up by four points. Then Dozier caught a defensive rebound on the other end of the court and drew the subsequent foul with 13.5 seconds to play.
Dozier knocked down the first of two free throws to take the unlikely, but possible 4-point play off the table. The senior earned tournament MVP honors after he finished the evening with a double-double and game-high 17 points, a game-high 11 (at least) rebounds and a game-high six steals.
“Without my teammates, I wouldn't be able to get it,” Dozier said. “It is a good feeling, but we got a lot more work to do to get to where we want to go.”
What to know
— Dozier was joined on the all-tournament team by Seymour and Moody senior Caden Helms. Seymour finished the game with seven points and eight rebounds, most of which came in the first 2.5 quarters of play when his teammates struggled to rebound the ball. Helms finished with 10 points
— Springville senior Collin Lockhart and sophomore Brodie Frederick represented Springville on the all-tournament team. Lockhart finished the game with a team-high 14 points and at least seven rebounds. Frederick scored seven points and grabbed at least six rebounds.
— Moody held a 17-16 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Both offenses finally got going again for the first time since the opening period. The game was tied when Moody inbounded the ball with 36.6 seconds left. However, the Blue Devils were called for traveling with 15.9 seconds left. At this point, Springville got the chance to attempt one final play, but the ball bounced off the rim and into the arms of Dozier, who seemed to grab most of his rebounds in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime.
— This game was quite a departure from the past three meetings between these teams. Moody won the first and third games 66-58 and 62-50, respectively. Springville won the second meeting 70-56.
Who said
— Springville coach Brandon Easterwood on the outcome: “I am proud of our guys. They fought. We were a little short-handed today, but we fought through some adversity this week. I thought we played well enough to win at times, we just didn’t make enough shots.”
— Moody coach Chad Bates on the win: “Really proud of the guys and their effort. We never really score good here. Tonight was extra worse. We couldn’t buy anything. … I feel like we were getting good looks. They just weren’t going in. To come out with a win somehow, especially turning it over on the last trip we had, and then we got a stop and won in overtime.”
— Bates on the low-scoring game: “When you play a team four times, you kind of know what they’re going to do, they know what you’re going to do, so we were kind of ahead of their plays, they were ahead of our plays so just a gritty game.”
— Dozier on Seymour’s efforts rebounding the ball: “If Kobly ain’t going to do nothing, he is going to crash the rebounds. That is what he is known for on our team. He is one of the best rebounders on our team.”
Next up
— Moody hosts Alexandria, likely on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Springville will travel to Southside, likely on Tuesday at 6 p.m.