Moody leads the way with six honorees on all-county softball team

2023 st. clair all county softball

The 2023 St. Clair County All-County softball team.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

The St. Clair County coaches honored 19 softball players with all-county honors following the 2023 season. 

Moody, which finished tied for fifth overall in class 5A, led all county schools with six selections.

Jayda Burgess- Ashville

Brooklyn Mikus- Ashville

Lexi St. John- Ashville

Rachel St. John- Ashville

Annalynn Williamson- Ashville

Libby Higgins- Moody

Ryleigh Hodges- Moody

Emma Kile- Moody

Taylor Rogers- Moody

Kendall Trimm- Moody

Bella Turley- Moody

Campbell Grace Adams- Ragland

Aniyah Dean- Saint Clair County

Demeria Dean- Saint Clair County

Carmen Garner- Saint Clair County

Brooklynn Sertell- Saint Clair County

Georgia Chancellor- Springville

Shelby Hathcock- Springville

Kaylee Martin- Springville

