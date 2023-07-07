Moody leads the way with six honorees on all-county softball team

The St. Clair County coaches honored 19 softball players with all-county honors following the 2023 season.
Moody, which finished tied for fifth overall in class 5A, led all county schools with six selections.
The 2023 St. Clair County All-County Softball Team
Jayda Burgess- Ashville
Brooklyn Mikus- Ashville
Lexi St. John- Ashville
Rachel St. John- Ashville
Annalynn Williamson- Ashville
Libby Higgins- Moody
Ryleigh Hodges- Moody
Emma Kile- Moody
Taylor Rogers- Moody
Kendall Trimm- Moody
Bella Turley- Moody
Campbell Grace Adams- Ragland
Aniyah Dean- Saint Clair County
Demeria Dean- Saint Clair County
Carmen Garner- Saint Clair County
Brooklynn Sertell- Saint Clair County
Georgia Chancellor- Springville
Shelby Hathcock- Springville
Kaylee Martin- Springville