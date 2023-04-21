Moody girls extend playoff streak, dominate in final regular season games

MOODY — On Wednesday morning, the Moody girls received their playoff shirts in recognition of the program’s third-consecutive playoff bid.
Then that afternoon, they celebrated with a 10-0 win over G.W. Carver in a game that served as a tune-up ahead of the postseason.
“Very exciting, very proud of the team,” Moody assistant coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We came in this year and changed a lot of things on them that they weren’t used to. The formation and the theory a little bit, and they have responded great, and they have adapted quick, and I think it’s shown in our games.”
Moody’s Shawnee Bush started the scoring in the 14th minute after a previous shot bounced to her off the crossbar, but that was just the start for her.
Bush scored again in the 35th minute when she launched a shot so powerful the opposing keeper could not catch the ball. She then secured the game’s only hat trick when Bush found the back of the net in the 58th minute.
“Shawnee is amazing,” Moody junior Miriam Newman said. “She is a little spitfire. She is so fast and so aggressive. … No quit in her at all whatsoever. She goes and goes and goes.
“She leaves it all on the field every single game. She is really hard on herself really about it. Like any shot she misses, she holds it on her, but she takes that and takes it to the next shot, the next thing, to put more and more in it until she finally gets goal after goal. It is amazing to watch.”
Newman also put on a memorable performance on Wednesday, scoring twice and recording two assists.
Her second goal, scored in the 58th minute, was Newman’s favorite because she scored with her right foot despite shooting most often with her left. The change didn’t seem to affect the power of her shot because it sailed into the keeper’s hands with such force the shot’s momentum carried it into the back of the net anyways.
Newman’s first goal was much more stressful for her, considering it was a relatively simple shot that rolled to her foot about eight yards in front of the net after teammate Anna Fisher’s shot hit the right post.
“You have like five seconds, if that, to get it in, so you can’t take multiple touches,” Newman said. “You just got to hit it, and in practice, we go over that so much just so when it counts, we can put it straight in.”
What to know
— Fisher and Emily Courington also finished the game with two goals each, with Lauryn Jenkins scoring the remaining goal on a penalty kick.
— Moody dominated possession for almost the entire game and recorded 28 consecutive shots on goal from the 14th minute until the game’s conclusion.
— Moody followed Wednesday’s victory with a similarly dominant win against Ramsay at home on Thursday on senior night.
Who said
— Newman on Fisher: “She knows exactly where she needs to be. She knows soccer technically, but also mentally and where to go in the game. She is always in the right spot, you’ll never catch her in the wrong spot.”
— Newman on Moody earning a third-consecutive trip to the playoffs: “That is amazing. For me, it’s my second year cause last year was my first year, but to be a part of a program that is going, if we go next year, that is a school record, that is just amazing to be able to take these girls and go with them back-to-back-to-back with amazing coaches is incredible.”
— Jenkins on Newman and Courington: “They kind of anchor the team. They can play the ball to the other players really well, they move it around, and then when they find themselves in positions, they take the shot and score too, but their biggest responsibility is just being the foundation.”
Next up
— Moody will play a road playoff game on May 1 or 2, although exact details are currently unavailable.