Moody girls cruise past Clay in first game following break

MOODY — Moody played its first game in almost two weeks on Monday.
Maybe someone should have told the Blue Devils that because they looked like a well-oiled machine that existed only to make Clay-Chalkville’s day miserable in Moody’s 10-0 victory in 70 minutes.
“It's actually quite exciting,” Moody coach Joel Wallace said. “I was just talking to the boy's coach, and I think that they're coming together as a team.”
That might be an understatement. Moody finished the match with 31 shots on goal. Clay had zero.
Clay didn’t even have possession in Moody territory until the game’s 34th minute. By that point, the Blue Devils held a 5-0 lead.
“We're playing a formation that probably no high school team has seen before,” Wallace said. “It's something that over 30 years of college coaching it's a formation that I've played in the past.”
When asked to elaborate on how the Blue Devils so thoroughly dominated possession during the match, Wallace said the team was flooding zones.
“When a ball gets played into a certain area, we flood that zone, and we force the other team to play out of it,” Wallace said. “And we're basically gambling on the fact that the other team has to be more technical and have the ability to pass out of a lot of pressure.”
The Moody coach praised his players for their performance in the game and their attitudes during practices leading up to Monday’s big win.
“We put them in positions, and I think it's a lot of fun to watch them start developing and work as a team,” Wallace said. “They're starting to pick up some things that we've shown them, and they are really coming together.”
What to know
— Moody didn’t need to lean on any one player on offense, however, Emily Couringtonfinished the evening with two assists off corner kicks and a goal of her own scored in the 31st minute.
— Moody’s Shawnee Bush was the only Blue Devil to score two goals.
— Moody’s other scorers included Anna Fisher, Emma Hollis, Miriam Newman, Amelia Perez, Alynnyah Keoouoniheaum and Naomi Moman.
— Newman and Lauryn Jenkins were among the Blue Devils to record at least one assist.
Next up
— Moody faces Ramsay on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game was originally scheduled on the road but will likely shift to occur at Moody.