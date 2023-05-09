Moody cheerleader overcomes fear, injury to earn spot at Jax State

MOODY — The balloons behind Moody cheerleader Charleigh Sharpe spelled out “J-S-U” in honor of her successful tryout for the Jacksonville State cheerleading team.
They could have just as easily spelled out “I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y” because that’s exactly what Sharpe got back when she overcame an ankle fracture that sidelined her for months to earn her place with the Gamecocks.
“Once she committed, I have never seen anybody work as hard as she did,” Moody cheerleading coach Jill Wiley said. “She tumbled every single day. She tumbled through pain, she tumbled through fear, she tumbled through anxiety, she tumbled through exams.”
Wiley didn’t hold back on Monday afternoon when she addressed the crowd assembled in the Moody High library. Even before Sharpe’s injury, the coach didn’t expect her to continue cheering in college.
Then in the fall, Wiley noticed a new “spark” in Sharpe’s eyes.
“I have not seen anybody in my 27 years of education commit themselves to making something and to preparing physically, mentally, and emotionally for what she did to try out at JSU. … That kind of work ethic and that dedication is so rare today that I stand in awe and amazed,” Wiley said.
Sharpe, who has been cheering in some form or another since she was two years old, said she’s always imagined herself continuing to cheer in college.
“I think for a little while, I kind of stopped thinking about it because when I hurt my ankle, and I kind of got out of tumbling a bit,” Sharpe said.
Although the injury occurred back during her junior year, Sharpe said the ankle still hurts occasionally, and she wears a brace on it now.
But the physical pain wasn’t the biggest obstacle she had to overcome to earn her place with the Gamecocks.
“She had been released, but it was the fear,” Sharpe’s mother Cortney Sharpe, said. “Overcoming that, it hurts, I don’t want to reinjure it (mentality). And that was really one of the things encouraging to watch was her overcoming that part of it because that was such a hindrance.”
Sharpe said learning to trust that her ankle would hold up physically was one of the toughest aspects of her comeback.
“Mental blocks are a very real thing in cheerleading, especially in the tumbling aspect and the flying,” Wiley said. “Because it takes courage to put your body in those positions and to fall off things and jump off things. So to convince yourself to take that leap … it takes a lot of courage, and we literally had to start at the beginning.”
That hard work obviously paid off when it came to Jax State tryouts, but Gamecocks cheer coach Brett Langston said Sharpe isn’t on the team next year because of anything she did physically.
Instead, he prioritizes passion in the opportunity, perhaps best reflected in a prospect’s knowledge of the fight song. Langston also looks for athletes who can handle the social responsibilities of cheering.
“As cheerleaders, we do this, we talk to people, we engage, we do all this,” Langston said, gesturing to Sharpe’s celebration on Monday. “So that is what we’re looking for, seeing how well someone walks into a team of 20 people not knowing what in the world to do, see how they work.”
Wiley said she sent three former cheerleaders to Jax State in the last 12 years. However, Sharpe will be the first to cheer for the Gamecocks at the FBS level in football. With that move will come multiple nationally televised games which provide a bigger stage for the cheerleading team as well.
Langston said he hadn’t seen a huge increase in interest in joining the cheer program yet, but he expects that to change starting next year.
“We’re going to have more eyes, more cameras on us,” Langston said. “So we want to look good. We want to do cooler stuff. … I think once that happens, I will see that influx of that’s where I want to go.”
Sharpe said that didn’t factor into her decision to try out for the Gamecocks, but the idea of being seen on television by her friends and family is a cool perk.
“It is exciting just because it makes the games feel more, it makes them feel bigger,” Sharpe said. “I don’t know, I think it’s going to be exciting cheering in college no matter what.”
While Sharpe is excited for what is ahead, she said she couldn’t have made it to this point without the support of her parents, who actually met at the University of Alabama when Cortney was a Crimsonette and her father, Shane Sharpe was the Big Al mascot.
Despite their background, Sharpe said she never felt pressured to follow in their footsteps regarding athletics in college. Although, her mother later admitted to putting a baton in Sharpe’s hands as often as she could until she was around three years old to lead her to majorettes.
That didn’t stop her parents from giving Sharpe a much-needed push when she was afraid to reinjure her ankle, and both Cortney and Shane said watching their daughter fight for her dreams made Monday’s celebration all the more meaningful.
“As a father, you always want to see your kids achieve their goals, but to watch them commit to a high level of work, a high level of focus mentally and physically and achieve that goal,” Shane Sharpe said. “I know it’s a life lesson for her that she can do whatever she sets her mind to. She can carry that with her the rest of the way.”