Moody boys shake off rust, rout Clay-Chalkville

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
MOODY — Monday’s match between Moody and Clay-Chalkville had all the makings of an instant classic.
For about 30 minutes.
Then Clay’s defense suddenly, and without warning, crumbled under a Moody onslaught, resulting in an 11-1 victory in only 64 minutes.
“Okay, the first 20 minutes, I was thinking the same thing,” Moody coach Mitch Carre said. “I'm like, okay, this is gonna be a good game. It's gonna be a good match, you know.
“And then I started seeing some holes, and then a couple guys on the bench were like ‘coach’ then we’re all talking about it. And then okay, then then the field saw it, and then it just started opening up. So it's just really good to see them kind of mature on that on their own without, like the halftime split. ... They're already telling me, coach we see this, this and this. Okay, great, perfect. And it's really good to see that, especially after a week off.”
The cracks started to show in the 34th minute when Marcus Carre sent a long pass to teammate Nelson Argueta.
Instead of taking the shot, Argueta extended the play and juked out a defender before finding the back of the net to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead.
In the 39th minute, it felt like someone hit the rewind button. Carre sends it long. Argueta receives and bides his time. The Clay defender falls on his face, and Argueta scores, again.
“He's very patient, very composed. with it,” the Moody coach said. “And when you have a defender that I mean, he obviously showed that he's just going to slide in, he's going to come in and slide. And so Nelson is a smart enough of a player to see that slide coming, and he just waits, he baits him and then he slid and then he just goes around him and then cuts inside, which increases that angle, and he's able to tuck it away a lot easier.”
Argueta finished the match with a hat trick after he found the back of the net again in the 49th minute, and he recorded an assist. Carre also recorded a goal of his own in the 18th minute.
What to know
— Osvaldo Mancilla also recorded a hat trick for Moody with goals in the 15th, 43rd and 53rd minutes. The crowd erupted after his third score, which saw Mancilla take possession of the ball at least 35 yards away from the goal. At which point the race was on, except it was quickly clear the Clay defenders in the area lacked the speed to keep up with Mancilla’s burst.
— Moody’s Carlos Medina was the only other player to score twice in the match. The Blue Devils’ final two goals in the match were scored by David Newman and Jonah Moman, respectively.
— Cayden Pepper earned the assist on the game’s opening goal when he found Mancilla in the 15th minute. Mancilla launched the ball from at least 25-30 yards away with so much force that the Clay keeper was unable to make the save. Fellow Blue Devils, Silas Cherry, and Tomas Estuardo also recorded assists in the win.
— Moody’s starting keeper Marshall Dickerson only played the first half. In that stretch, he recorded three saves and allowed Clay’s only goal.
— Clay actually appeared to tie the match up 2-2 in the 24th minute when Moody defender Cameron Speigle sort of dove at the ground and put his face between the ball and the net. After the unconventional-looking stop, Marcus Carre cleared it.
Who said
— Moody coach Mitch Carre on Dickerson’s performance: “His positioning was much better. It was more on point. The goal he let in it was more on the defenders. They just didn't collapse on the guy properly, and it was a good finish. I mean, the guy put it low and to the outside posts, and I mean, Marshall almost got it.”
— Carre on Mancilla’s third score: “So he pulled them one way and he went, the guy bit. He just had that open line, and he knew the centerback wasn't going to be able to, there’s too much space there is what they gave him they gave him too much space between that outside back in the inside and the centerback, and he just absorbed that hole and it was done.”
— Carre on the difference between the first and second half: "You saw the transition play. It was a little bit better. It was much more effective. But again, the passes were a little bit more crisper. They were ready. The (spring break) rust came off a little bit so it was excellent to see.”
Next up
— Moody (9-5-1) faces Ramsay on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Although the game was originally scheduled to take place on the road, it will now almost certainly take place at Moody.