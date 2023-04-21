Moody boys end season with back-to-back area wins

MOODY — The Moody boys lost four of their first eight area games by a single goal, but the Blue Devils didn’t let that frustration cause them to lose faith.
Then on Wednesday, the Blue Devils proved it's never too late for a little redemption as Moody’s Osvaldo Mancilla recorded a second-half hat trick to secure a 5-1 victory over G.W. Carver.
“He is probaly the best striker, I feel, to ever come through Moody. … So it’s a confidence boost right here when we’re playing a really difficult team like Carver, and he comes out here, and he pops off, he scores three goals,” Moody keeper Kayson Parker said.
G.W. Carver won the first meeting 2-1 thanks to a late goal on March 1. On Wednesday, it certainly appeared like history could repeat itself as the game was tied 1-1 despite the fact that Moody held a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal and had largely dominated possession.
Then, Mancilla took a pass from Cayden Peppers and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute, and the cracks in Carver's defense started to emerge.
“Tonight he played very well,” Moody coach Mitch Carre said. “He had a couple good shots, couple chances early that he usually converts, but luckily second half, he really poured it on them. He definitely showed that he was more fit and just in control.”
Control might be putting it lightly. At one point in the half, the Blue Devils recorded seven consecutive shots on goal, with Mancilla delivering at least three or four of them. Two of those found the back of the net during the 59th and 70th minutes.
Senior Nelson Argueta said he wasn’t surprised with Osvaldo’s dominant performance. Mancilla also got the assist on the game's first goal when he dribbled toward the opposing keeper before changing course and taking the ball halfway toward the left corner at the last minute.
The keeper followed him that way, leaving Argueta, who had raced downfield, standing all alone in front of the net for an easy score in the 11th minute.
“Every practice, someone goes to the end line and then runs from there and then passes the ball back,” Argueta said. “So I saw that play Ozzy was doing. I knew exactly what he was doing, so I went there, and I only had to tap in and score. Went to the fans, I did the Ronaldo celebration, and they did it too.”
What to know
— Argueta also scored the game’s last goal when he found the back of the net in the 75th minute.
— Parker, a senior, didn’t have to do much in the first half. All that changed in the second half once Moody took a 2-1 lead. Within minutes, Parker found himself under a barrage of sorts as G.W. Carver took five consecutive shots on goal in less than 12 minutes. Parker blocked each and every shot to finish the day with at least six.
— Parker’s favorite save was the first one he made in the second half when he jumped up, high-pointed a ball with both hands and knocked it up and over the top of the net in the 47th minute.
— Moody followed Wednesday's win with a 10-0 victory over Ramsay on Thursday night on senior night. That was the last game of Moody's season.
Who said
— Parker on knocking the ball over the net: “That felt really good because we played Leeds a couple games ago, and they snuck one in like that on me, and we ended up going into overtime and losing in overtime, and that was a really heartbreaking loss. So it felt really good to make that save. Cause you sorta beat yourself up a little bit, but I was able to make that save, and it felt really good because it proved I could do it.”
— Parker on why those high shots under the crossbar are tough to stop: “It is hard to judge it sometimes whether it is going to hit the crossbar. Depending on the spin, you’re up in the air, and you’re vulnerable. The wind blows at anything, and you’re out of the play. There is a lot that could go wrong.”
— Argueta on ending the season with back-to-back wins: “It will feel great because we will remember that (last win) for the rest of our lives and also today because it was just two days in a row, so it will feel amazing.”
— Carre on his players thanking the crowd for the in-school game: “The middle school is like the greatest fans ever. You can tell this whole side like erupted. … We’ll probably go over there in the next couple weeks just to thank them again, like let them out of their cars. Those are the types of guys that I’ve got. They appreciate people coming out and supporting them, and they are just quality, quality.”