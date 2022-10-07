Mark Edwards' picks: Tide will roll, Tigers will stumble and fumble

Jacksonville State is off this week, and Alabama and Auburn will do Alabama and Auburn things this week, which means count on a Tide win and a Tigers loss.
Auburn (3-2) at No. 2 Georgia (5-0): Georgia struggled to beat Kent State and Missouri, but Auburn doesn't have enough firepower to win this one.
The Bulldogs are second in the Southeastern Conference in total defense (behind Alabama) and are first in scoring defense, having allowed only four touchdowns in five games.
Outside of running back Tank Bigsby, Auburn has little in the way of playmakers on offense, and even with Bigsby, he's running behind a below-average offensive line. Auburn ranks last in the league with 14 touchdowns in five games, and the Tigers are 10th in total offense. The defense certainly plays hard and ranks sixth in the league.
Auburn has beaten Mercer and San Jose State and realistically should've lost to Missouri. It's hard to figure a scenario in which the Tigers beat the Bulldogs, even if they struggle again. … Georgia 31, Auburn 13.
Texas A&M (3-2) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0): Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher opened all the fire hoses when he blasted Alabama's Nick Saban this summer. Saban ticked off Fisher by letting it slip that A&M bought its top-ranked recruiting class through Name, Image and Likeness abilities.
Maybe Fisher should've bought somebody who could score some more touchdowns. A&M is last in the league in scoring and total offense.
There's little doubt that a fired-up Tide will play lackadaisical against the Aggies for the second straight year. We don't know for certain if Bryce Young will play for Alabama — or how effective he'll be if he does. But even with Jalen Milroe in control, the Tide should roll. It shouldn't be close. … Alabama 38, Texas A&M 12.
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU (4-1): Is Tennessee for real? The Vols are eighth in the most recent Associated Press poll, and the last time they were higher was 2006 when they spent one week in the poll at No. 7. After that, they beat a Mike Shula Alabama team 16-13 in Knoxville and dropped to eighth.
Tennessee certainly can score, averaging 48.5 points a game. … Tennessee 33, LSU 30.
No. 17 Texas Christian (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0): Lots of folks are up in arms that ESPN chose this one for the location of its weekly College GameDay show instead of Alabama/Texas A&M. The issue isn't why they chose Kansas for the location but why anyone would watch that trash to begin with. ... Texas Christian 34, Kansas 27.
Arkansas (3-2) at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1): MSU is in a difficult stretch that includes last week's home win over Texas A&M, the Arkansas game, and then back-to-back road games at Kentucky and Alabama before hosting Auburn and Georgia. State quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC with 19 touchdown passes. ... Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 24.
No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA (5-0): Utah is on the road and favored by three points. The Utes’ only loss came at Florida by three in the season opener. … Utah 28, UCLA 24.
No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2): Lane Kiffin has grown into a much better head coach than he was at Tennessee and Southern California. Could he be Saban's replacement some day?
The last time Ole Miss won at least five straight to open the season was 2014 when the Rebels began 7-0 before finishing 9-4. … Ole Miss 31, Vanderbilt 16.
South Carolina (3-2) at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1): For Kentucky fans considering the season ruined after last week's three-point loss at Ole Miss, keep in mind that the Wildcats’ path to an SEC Championship Game appearance is still open. They pretty much will have to win out, but if you want a big trophy, you're going to have to be better than everyone else. … Kentucky 27, South Carolina 17.
Missouri (2-3) at Florida (3-2): Is it surprising that Missouri somehow managed to lose to Auburn and Georgia or that Missouri came close in the first place? … Florida 28, Missouri 27.
Washington State (4-1) at No. 6 Southern California (5-0): Washington State's lone loss was to Oregon. USC is winning partially because the Trojans are good in the turnover battle. They've intercepted 12 passes and recovered three fumbles, while giving it up only once — a Caleb Williams interception last week against Arizona State. … Southern California 34, Washington State 21.
Last week: 8-2. Missed on Texas Christian's win over Oklahoma and Wake Forest's win over Florida State.