Mark Edwards' picks: JSU, UA will sail, while Harsin watch at AU continues

Jacksonville State should pluck an old thorn from its side, and Alabama should slap down a semi-rising program.
Auburn, on the other hand, will either get embarrassed or bumble through for a win. That seems like the Tigers’ only options these days. Anyway, let's get to the picks.
Kennesaw State (1-2) at Jacksonville State (4-1): If Jacksonville State was eligible for the ASUN Conference crown, then this one might decide the champion.
JSU has bulldozed four FCS opponents and got hammered by FBS Tulsa. Kennesaw State, which is 3-0 all-time against JSU, hasn't been impressive so far in three games.
The Owls lost to Samford 27-17 and FBS member Cincinnati 63-10 and beat Wofford 24-22. Wofford has won only twice in its last 20 games.
The vaunted Kennesaw State option attack has struggled. The Owls are 23rd nationally in rushing but 90th in total offense. It's worth noting JSU is fourth nationally in rushing and 17th in total offense. Saturday is where the Gamecocks gain a measure of revenge. ... JSU 34, Kennesaw State 14.
No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1): The Razorbacks should be 4-0, as the circumstances under which they lost last week to Texas A&M were weird, to say the least.
Arkansas was going in for a touchdown, and next thing we knew, Texas A&M had the ball and was sprinting the other direction for its own score. A field goal hit the top of one of the goal posts.
Arkansas is better, but as Alabama showed in its 55-3 win over Vanderbilt, the sleeping giant is starting to awake. ... Alabama 35, Arkansas 13.
LSU (3-1) at Auburn (3-1): It's got to be hard to coach a team when nobody is certain if you won't get fired after, before or during a game. Bryan Harsin is trying to make do under extraordinarily tough circumstances. Certainly, he wishes he never came to Auburn in the first place.
For LSU, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be the best quarterback Auburn has faced this year. He is completing 73 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. ... LSU 24, Auburn 17.
No. 7 Kentucky (4-0) at No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0): Kentucky is No. 7? Really?
The last time the Wildcats were ranked that high was 1977 when Fran Curci's team finished the year at No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll. The Sagarin computer rankings that USA Today uses don't think nearly as much of Kentucky, ranking the Wildcats at No. 27. They have Ole Miss at No. 13, and the Rebels are at home Saturday. ... Ole Miss 31, Kentucky 21.
No. 1 Georgia (4-0) at Missouri (2-2): Georgia got humbled last week in its 17-point win over Kent State, leading by only 10 at one point in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs should take out the frustration on a not-very-good Missouri team. ... Georgia 45, Missouri 7.
No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1) at Texas Christian (3-0): This one got relegated to the dreaded 11 a.m. TV time slot on ABC. Oklahoma hasn't fallen to TCU since 2014. ... Oklahoma 31, Texas Christian 24.
No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 16 Baylor (3-1): This is a rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won 21-16. The Cowboys have an experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, and he's off to the best start of his career, but Baylor is at home. ... Baylor 28, Oklahoma State 21.
No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) at No. 23 Florida State (4-0): At this time a year ago, FSU was 0-4. When JSU won at FSU a year ago, I didn't think Seminoles coach Mike Norvell would last the season, much less have a chance to rebound in 2022. ... Florida State 33, Wake Forest 28.
No. 10 North Carolina State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0): Speaking of JSU/Florida State, the Gamecocks' coach in that one was John Grass, of course, who is now on the Clemson staff. His title is special assistant to the offense, and this seems like a great spot for him. ... Clemson 24, North Carolina State 17.
No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1) at Mississippi State (3-1): It's hard to imagine Texas A&M having such good fortune two weeks in a row. ... Mississippi State 22, Texas A&M 18.
Last week: 10-0, but in fairness, they weren't 10 hard games to pick, and we didn't have a lot of upsets.