Man of the house: Ashville senior steps up for his family after father's hospitalization

ASHVILLE — Three weeks ago, Ashville senior Eli Reeves’ biggest concern might have involved adjusting to his move from reserve middle linebacker to starting outside linebacker.
Or maybe it was the anxiety that he might finish his high school career without a touchdown.
None of that mattered when his father, Donald Reeves, suffered a heat stroke three weeks ago that resulted in an emergency airlift to Grandview Medical Center.
“I thought I was going to lose my dad,” Eli said. “Because that's what my mom told me. She used to be a nurse, and she told me, she looked at me, she said I'm not going to sugarcoat anything for you. It's really hard to come back from a heat stroke this bad.”
After Eli and his mother arrived at the hospital, they found medical staff placing his father on a ventilator.
“It’s hard seeing the person that you know that is the strongest person in (your) life be completely helpless,” Eli said. “But he got through it.”
Doctors expected to find brain damage. Instead, Donald was discharged roughly two days after his arrival with a relatively clean bill of health, all things considered. However, the doctors warned him that he would need to take it much easier, especially for the next two or three weeks. And there was absolutely no way he could finish picking all the watermelon, cantaloupe and other produce he sells at the family store.
So, Eli took it upon himself to finish the job picking the produce and loading it up for transportation. When the Bulldogs practiced early in the day, Eli picked as soon as he got home. If the team practiced later in the afternoon, then he woke up and picked fruit until it was time to head to practice.
“He stepped up and took the position of a man,” Donald said, “which he is pretty close to being a man, but he has helped his momma, helped his momma with kids, and helped at our little store down here and everything else.”
Helping with the kids is no easy task considering Eli has five younger siblings, including three younger than nine months old.
“I'm not really great with babies and stuff, they cry a lot,” Eli said. “I love playing with them and everything, but once they are with me for too long, they want their mom again.”
He’s a lot better with his oldest siblings, Casey and Colton Reeves, who are 14 and 10, respectively.
“He is a role model for them,” Donald said. “And I told him when he was younger, I told him I said, ‘your brothers are going to look at you and the things that you do, they are going to try to do the same things, so you need to make sure you do the right things.’ So he’s been pretty good about that.”
A night to remember
On Thursday night in the Bulldogs’ 26-21 win, Eli found himself in the all-too-familiar place of having to step up in the second half after lead running back Jalen Williams suffered a first-half leg injury, sidelining him for the rest of the evening.
Williams carried the ball 13 times in the first half. Those rushing attempts went to Eli’s cousin, Travis Smith, who carried the ball 16 times in the second half alone, but he couldn’t do it by himself. Someone had to replace Smith’s role as a change-of-pace option.
All six of Eli’s carries came in the second half, but he still managed to average a team-high 8.33 yards per rush to finish with 50 total yards.
“For him to step up in that moment was huge,” Ashville coach Shea Monroe said. “Because, you know, and a lot of kids will look at it as pressure. … I think for Eli, he's having fun playing football.”
As a wingback, Eli doesn’t get to carry the football very often. He is primarily on the field to block and clear a path for other guys. It’s one reason Eli repeatedly told his coaches during the offseason that he’d like to score just one touchdown before his senior year ended.
That score came at the end of a 34-yard run Thursday night. It marked Eli’s first career touchdown and put Ashville ahead for good, giving the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead with 7:37 to play.
“I felt like it was for my dad because of everything that happened,” Eli said. “And he loves more than anybody watching me play football. So I thought it was awesome that our first game of the season, I got to get a touchdown and he was there to watch it.”
Looking ahead
Eli and the Bulldogs will return to the field Friday night when the team hosts Lincoln at 7 p.m. Before his heat stroke, Donald would have worked right until the last minute, then raced to the school and walked into the stadium as the game kicked off.
These days, Donald would rather sit in the stands with his family during the 40 minutes before the game.
“My store was open six days, but I’ve cut it back to just Thursday, Friday and Saturday now,” Donald said. “And I told them after this year I wasn’t going to farm anymore; I'm just going to let it go. That way, I can spend more time with them (family). Sometimes the good Lord gives you things and puts them in your way so you can say hey, I kind of need to slow back and enjoy what he has given me.”
Although he feels a lot better these days, Donald is still recovering. He said he runs out of breath a lot quicker than he used to, and he can’t spend as much time in the heat.
Eli said his father’s stay in the hospital was the worst moment of his life, yet both father and son agree the heat stroke happened for a reason.
“It makes me realize what you have because you don't really know what you have until you lose it lots of times,” Eli said. “So, I think in the end, it was good for all of us. I think it's brought us a lot closer to each other. We've always been tight, but I think just this has brought us even closer, so I think it was a good thing for us. I think it was a good thing for him to realize that he needed to slow down a little bit for a little.”