Maggie Nalley continues making history with North-South All-Star invitation

ODENVILLE — At this point, it’s starting to feel like Springville’s rising senior Maggie Nalley makes history getting out of bed in the morning.
First, she helped the Tigers win the program’s first state championship in May, and on Wednesday, Nalley will be the program’s first player honored with a spot in the North-South All-Star game which features the top 18 girls from each half of the state.
“It doesn’t feel real, honestly,” Nalley said.
Her coach, Meg Childress, speculates that Nalley’s consistent production in recent years (averaging 20 goals and 15 assists by her count) played a huge part when it came time to cut the North All-Star roster down to 18.
“She sees the game, she worked a lot this season on kind of mixing up her crosses,” Childress said. “Crosses in the air, crosses on the ground, dribbling in to take some shots just to be more versatile. … Just to be a little more unpredictable, and I think that paid off this season a lot.”
Her performance paid huge dividends in the Tigers’ championship run, and Nalley will get the chance to impress the state’s soccer fans again this year when she takes the field on Wednesday at Emory Folmar Stadium.
“I hope I learn something too,” Nalley said. “And I’ve never played with these people before, and it’s kind of difficult to play with people I’ve never played with, so I’m excited to learn.”
Of course, Nalley’s invitation to play with the state’s best isn’t just a great honor for her. It’s also an invitation for future Tigers to dream big and know they can follow in her footsteps.
“I think it is something Maggie has been working for, too,” Childress said. “But now that we have someone that has made the team, they (younger players) feel like it is more attainable. Now they want to reach that goal too.”
Nalley said one of the highlights of making the North team was sharing the news with her family.
Her father, Eddy Nalley, said he’s been cheering her on since she was only three or four years old.
“She has always had the ability to kick the ball with both feet. … She strikes the ball with both feet and can score with both feet,” her father said. “So when she was little, that was a big deal and kind of set her apart from her peers.”
Over the years, Eddy Nalley said he’s watched Maggie take what started as pure natural talent and work to hone that into hard-earned skills that helped her dominate against some of the best opponents the Tigers played this season.
And then he got to witness that dedication pay off when the Tigers claimed the state championship with a 9-4 win over Gulf Shores.
“It was emotional,” Eddy Nalley said of the postgame celebration. “She was very proud. She has worked very hard all her life, and that was something she can be proud of for the rest of her life. Not many people can say they’re state champions.”