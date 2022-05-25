Looking ahead to the 2023 softball playoffs and other takeaways from the state tournament

The 2021-22 softball season has come and gone. Many local players will turn their attention to travel teams while others enjoy a well-deserved offseason, but it's never too early to think about next year. Here are four takeaways from the softball state tournament and the season's final weeks.
1. First impressions aren't everything
Teams that drop their opening game in postseason tournaments are often quickly discounted, but Pell City proved itself more than capable of knocking off top teams in the elimination bracket. The Panthers ripped off six must-win games at the state tournament and the east region tournament in Albertville to finish third overall in Class 6A.
Pell City first won three games in region play by a combined score of 33-9 before winning three in Oxford by a total score of 16-6. The only thing Pell City couldn't do was start strong as the Panthers dropped openers in both the region and state tournaments.
Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said she felt having to run the table twice in less than a week caught up to the Panthers in the 2-0 loss to Helena in the semifinals.
Drawing eventual state champion Athens in the first round, resulting in a 4-1 loss for Pell City, was a tough start. Still, the Panthers likely gained some valuable experience from the deep run while also managing to finish third, shattering the program's previous best finish of sixth.
2. Pell City should be a darkhorse in '23
The Panthers lose starting pitcher Katlyan Dulaney and four of the team's top bats in Dulaney, Emily Dulaney, Evi Edwards and Kendall Perry along with fellow seniors Madeline Houk and Tayler Dowdy.
That's a huge hole the Panthers must fill to get back to the Class 6A semifinals next season, but this run proved Pell City has the arm talent to return to the state tournament next season.
Freshman pitcher Savannah McGaha came in late in an 8-2 victory over Baldwin County during the state tournament. She then struck out four of eight opposing batters while giving up only one hit in her first varsity outing.
Fellow freshman Addison Simmons limited Helena's bats in the semifinal game, giving Pell City a chance to rally until the final out ended the game.
3. Moody can hang with the best
The Blue Devils were obviously disappointed when they were eliminated on the first day of the Class 5A state tournament after a 3-2 to Brewbaker Tech, leaving them tied overall for seventh place. However, the Blue Devils proved they belonged in Oxford all season long.
State champion Hayden beat Moody 4-3 on Feb. 22 and the two teams remained close when they met in Oxford, with Hayden earning a 1-0 win to sneak out of the first round with a victory. In their final meeting, Moody senior pitcher Hollie Graham struck out four Hayden batters and gave up only four hits.
The Class 5A runner-up, Alexandria, most recently defeated Moody 3-0 in the East Region, but the Valley Cubs could only muster two hits against Graham in that close contest.
Moody actually beat Alexandria twice in the area tournament, 4-2 and 4-0 after dropping both regular-season matches with the Valley Cubs, 4-2 and 3-2. Maybe a different draw would have allowed the Blue Devils to finish higher in the tournament, but no one can say Moody didn't belong in Oxford.
4. Powerhouse program
After working as a Springville assistant coach for five years, first-year head coach J.P. Taruc's team finished tied for fifth overall in Class 5A. The Tigers also won their area in the regular season and the postseason before going 3-0 in region play to earn their spot in Oxford.
The runner-ups from 2021 hoped to make a deeper run in the postseason, but Taruc was proud of his players for what they accomplished a year after losing five seniors.
"People were actually just looking past us and didn't think we had a chance to make it here," Taruc said. "And then going into win area and then win regional and getting to this stage here was a great accomplishment."
The Tigers return a lot of talent in 2023 and deserve to be a heavy favorite to return to the state tournament next year.
5. So close it hurts
For the second-straight season, Ragland fell just short of winning its way to the Class 1A state tournament. The Purple Devils lose superstar senior Samanth Day-Jones, but the rest of Ragland's leadoff trio, including Addison Campbell and Campbell Adams, will be back.
That trio powered Ragland in the postseason, so if the Purple Devils can find a way to replace Day-Jones' bat then the Purple Devils' offense should only get better in 2023. Most of the rest of a very young roster returns. Perhaps that youth movement will finally pay off this time next year.