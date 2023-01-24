Lions Roar: Victory Christian girls dominate Ragland, advance to county semifinals

RAGLAND — The Victory Christian girls booked their spot in the St. Clair County Tournament semifinals with a dominant 43-21 win over Ragland.
With the ensuing celebration, you would think the third-seeded Lions would have earned a spot in the state’s Final Four.
“Everybody is very excited about this win,” Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said. “It has been a long time coming. We have struggled with Ragland so much over the years, and we have so much respect for them, and that is why it means so much. We know that we beat a great program tonight, and it means a lot.”
The Lions' cheers were more than well-earned. The program has made meaningful progress this season yet, but against Ragland, it was easy to think it was business as usual for a Lions team that lost to the Purple Devils by 18 back in December.
Victory Christian came close in the recent meeting on Jan. 13, but again, the Purple Devils came out on top, this time with a 36-32 win.
On Tuesday night, Victory Christian didn’t just end a losing streak. The Lions finally lived up to the potential that has only flashed in previous contests this season.
“To be able to get over the hump in that fashion was huge,” Arnold said. “We really played, I don’t really have much to complain about. We played really great.”
What to know
— This game couldn’t have started off worse for the Lions. Ragland outrebounded Victory Christian something like 5-1 in the opening minutes, and Lions junior Haley Hendrix barely touched the basketball in the opening quarter on either end of the floor. Still, Victory Christian held a 12-6 lead thanks largely to senior Grace Haney’s pair of 3-pointers and a dominant rebounding performance from senior Madelyn Etheredge.
— Haney and Etheredge finished the evening with 10 points each. Etheredge also finished with a double-double after she grabbed at least a game-high 11 rebounds, recorded four steals and blocked three shots.
— Hendrix didn’t stay quiet for long. She scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter. She, too, finished with a double-double after grabbing at least 10 rebounds to go along with five steals.
Who said
— Arnold on facing Moody next: “We will have to really try to match their athleticism. … make them play our game.”
— Arnold on the team stepping up when Hendrix was quiet in the first quarter: “By this point in the season. Everybody has seen film, and everybody has seen everybody. So the word is out on what kind of player Haley is, so she is getting a lot of that defensive attention. So I have challenged the team. I said other people have got to step up and make shots.”
Next up
— Victory Christian will face No. 2 seed Moody at Moody on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the county semifinals.
— Ragland will travel to Westbrook Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.