Leeds sophomore earns Superstate honors

Leeds sophomore Daniel Pavon scored 24 goals for the Greenwave this season, but former Leeds coach Caleb Beshaw estimates the sophomore only celebrated one of them this season.
“He is one that just brings that calm to the team,” Beshaw said. “He is always at this consistent level, and we saw that all throughout the season where he is not worried about what is happening in the game.”
With the offseason in full swing now, maybe Pavon can cut loose a little more than normal, and the sophomore has plenty to celebrate after he was named to the Super All-State Second Team, composed of the best male soccer players in the state regardless of position.
He was also named to the Class 4A/5A All-State First Team.
“I felt really glad for accomplishing something like that, it made me realize how I was being recognized for being a good player,” Pavon said. “But overall, I’m just proud of myself for it.”
Leeds finished the season with a 3-2 loss to Crossville in the third round of the Class 4A/5A playoffs in a game that was tied with seven minutes remaining.
“The feeling of making it to the third round of playoffs was incredible,” Pavon said. “Considering how we made it there since our second round was one of the most intense matches I’ve played. But the best part about it was that we made history, making it this far for the first time.”
Beshaw believes Pavon could be the first of many to top the all-state list for Leeds in the years to come.
“We had teams like Hoover and Trussville reaching out and saying, hey do you want to schedule a game for next year,” Beshaw said. “And I was telling people it is not because they think we are going to be an easy opponent. It is we are a team that they haven’t played before, and they saw we had a good year, and they thought that might be a different challenge.”