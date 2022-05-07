Leeds rally comes up short in third-round thriller

LEEDS — Leeds coach Caleb Besaw was sure that sophomore Luis Gaspar was winding up to take a shot from at least 30 yards away early in the second half.
He might not have been the only one. Instead, the sophomore passed to Leeds junior Tony Paffumi, who found a hole in the Crossville defense to score the equalizer.
“He is a guy that every single time he will get that same ball, and he will take a shot,” Besaw said. “We were all like, it looked like he was lining up to take a shot, and he just played that ball in, a fantastic ball to Tony to make it 2-2.”
The game seemed destined to head to penalty kicks until Crossville senior Rodolfo Balcazar scored the game-winning shot off a header set up by a free kick with seven minutes remaining in the match.
“It was like we could taste it,” Besaw said. “We were seven minutes away from getting into extra time, getting into penalty kicks. I could feel Hunstville. That is where I’m from, so I was excited to get them up there and show them off. We want to get there next year.”
Crossville’s path to the Class 4-5A Final Four seemed assured when the Lions took a 2-0 lead in the opening 24 minutes.
Then everything seemed to change when Leeds sophomore Sebastian Pavon took advantage of an ill-advised Crossville pass roughly 25 yards in front of the Crossville goal with three minutes left in the half. Pavon took it the rest of the way himself, finding the back of the net from roughly 15 yards out.
“We’re down 2-0,” Besaw said. “A lot of teams, even our team last year … a lot of teams would be, oh it’s 2-0, we will just kind of give up and flounder from here and lose the game 5-0. But having people that are still pressing, and that is Sebastian Pavon that did that, that is still pressing and wanting to get the ball up the field. Intercepting that pass and getting that goal really changed the game for us.”
Leeds players seemed to gain new energy from the goal, and they pressed their attack. Not only did Leeds dominate possession during this stretch, it kept the ball near the Crossville goal. Meanwhile, Crossville players looked like they couldn’t get out of the half fast enough.
“We come in at halftime arguing with each other and really frustrated with each other,” Crossville coach Issac Dismuke said. “Right before we went back on the field, I made everybody hug each other and tell everybody they loved them. … I think that brought us together.”
What to know
— Leeds keeper Carlos Plascencia, a freshman, finished the night with 11 saves, five of which came in the final 19 minutes. The Leeds defense also faced two corner kicks in the final 10 minutes of the match.
— Leeds should return most of the team that secured the Greenwave’s first-ever trip to the third round of the playoffs next season, although the team does say goodbye to starters Pedro Martinez and Yair Cabrera.
— Crossville senior Rodolfo Balcazar got things started early when he found the back of the net in the fourth minute. Fellow senior Alan Balcazar then scored on a free kick in the 24th minute.
Who said
— Besaw on Plascencia’s performance: “Last time he didn’t have the greatest game. He had a couple of drops that led to goals. So we wanted to see how he mentally responded to that and you could see it here today. … as a young guy stepping up into that role is fantastic.”
— Besaw on his team threatening to score another equalizer in the last minute of the game: “That is just the culture we’ve created in the program. We don’t give up, we don’t allow another late goal. We don’t allow a team to just come in and be down on us. They are going to have to take it from us. So even in the last four minutes, we are still fighting to get that goal.”
— Dismuke on dominating possession for the last 15 minutes: “I think maybe they (our players) just looked at the scoreboard, and I think in the back of their mind they just realized hey we might go to overtime with these guys, our season could be 15 minutes from being over and I think something clicked. Because I saw guys hustling and getting back on defense that I have begged all year to do that.”