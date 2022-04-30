Leeds' potential flashes in postseason loss to Jacksonville

LEEDS — The Greenwave's chances of advancing to the second round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs all but dried up when Jacksonville took a four-goal lead with 19 minutes left on Saturday night.
Not that the Leeds players seemed to notice. They continued to fight until literally the last second as Leeds eighth-grader Ahnaya Pinkney found the back of the net with seven seconds left in a 6-3 loss to Jacksonville.
"Just that fight to score in the last seven seconds, I mean, I think that stopped a lot of girls from being super upset. … They are coming off and saying, 'hey that is a good way to end and kind of something we can build on for next year,'" Leeds coach Caleb Besaw said.
In many ways, Pinkney's last-second goal was just a matter of time as the eighth-grader's top-notch speed allowed her to separate a few times in the match even though Jacksonville defenders had better positioning on her.
Besaw said he's excited to see the raw young player continue to grow in the coming years.
"Getting control of the speed and getting control of the touch and the shot, she's got those pieces," Besaw said. "We just got to continue to build it up."
Of course, inexperience is a word that could describe most of his roster. His keeper, Bailey Hughes, is a freshman that came out for the team for the first time this season, and she too managed to put together an impressive season.
Then there's sophomore Kaylin Stallings who scored Leeds' first goal in the 35th minute after she forced her way through multiple defenders to find the back of the net to cut Leeds' deficit down to one goal.
Stallings, the team's leader in goals scored this season, then found the back of the net for the last time in the 72nd minute.
"She is a really good player, and we're just trying to build around her and not just make her the only point of the team," Besaw said.
This was Stallings' first year as a co-captain alongside senior Jenna Vandiver. The Leeds coach said he expects to see big improvements in her leadership capabilities in the seasons to come.
Before walking off the field for the last time this season, Besaw said he hoped Stallings and the other returners would be encouraged by their first taste of the postseason. Perhaps that will help them make the most of the offseason ahead, and it couldn't hurt the program's ability to recruit girls inside the Leeds High hallways.
"It is fun to be a part of a team that wins and to contribute to that, so we're hoping (this is) not just inspiring our team, but inspiring other people at our school to try soccer," Besaw said.
What to know
— Hughes was forced to make at least a dozen saves during Saturday's game. Her best one probably came in the 58th minute when she raced across the goal to deflect a shot safely away from the net.
— Jacksonville senior Olivia King got things started early when she scored in the opening three minutes. She gave her team a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute, then a 3-1 lead when she scored in the 37th minute. King also scored in the 77th minute, just in case anyone forgot she was still out there.
— King's control over the ball was impressive throughout the victory, but her best moment came when she secured her first-half hat trick. With multiple defenders blocking her way, King took the ball all the way across the front of the goal, she then spun around, fought through at least one defender, and took what seemed like an impossible shot at the goal from roughly 15 yards away.
— Jacksonville's remaining goals were scored by freshmen Sarah Sloughfy and Kylie Terrell in the 59th and 61st minutes, respectively. Jacksonville senior Kaylee Snead finished with three or four assists.
Who said
—Besaw on King's performance: "At one point, I asked my assistant coach is there a clone of her out there because she would be here, then she'd get the ball over here, then it was like she was passing the ball to herself sometimes. So definitely a very good player, and that is what we're wanting Kaylin, our No. 23, we are kind of wanting that same kind of idea going forward building around her."
— Jacksonville coach Kim Darby on King's third goal: "Yeah, she has a few tricks up her sleeve now and then. She has control. … she works hard, but she makes everyone else work hard."
— Darby on the early goal: "That is a big morale boost, and that puts momentum on our side for a bit, and we were fortunate that we came out hard. … the girls rose to the occasion."