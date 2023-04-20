Leeds girls sweep sectionals ahead of state tournament, Leeds and Sylacauga also advance

Leeds swept the girls’ Class 4A-5A sectionals and nearly did the same in the boys' sectional to send both groups to the state tournament taking place in Mobile on Thursday and Friday.
The girls went 6-0 in singles play with wins by Sadie Anthony, Kynley Williams, Piper Friend, Darcy Phillips, Kate Moore and Scout Thomas.
Leeds also went 3-0 in doubles play thanks to the duos of Anthony-Thomas, Friend-Williams, Moore-Phillips.
The boys were almost as impressive going 5-1 in singles play against runner-up Sylacauga. Leeds’ winners were Jonny Hume, Daniel Frolov, Noah Bishop, AJ Grant and Wilson Beasley.
Sylacauga’s Zac Hope recorded the Aggies’ lone singles win. He and Jackson Armstrong also won the team’s only doubles’ victory to help Sylacauga earn a trip to the state tournament next week.
Leeds’ winning duos consisted of Beasley-Brayden Williams and Bishop-Chris Byrd.