Leeds defense finds just enough answers to hold off Pell City in Rush Propst's home debut

PELL CITY — It felt like the Leeds defense spent most of the game with its back against a wall, but that is when those defenders were at their most dangerous in Friday night’s 30-23 win at Pell City.
“After last week, what we saw on film, we challenged the guts of that group and they came through tonight,” Leeds coach Jerry Hood said. “I am so proud of them.”
That group was asked to defend a short field often on Friday. Pell City (0-2) started four drives either at the Pell City 47-yard line or deep within Leeds’ territory. Those drives resulted in three field goals and one 60-yard pick-six from senior defensive back Jeremiah Hall.
“We took it very, very personally since last week, we took an L,” Leeds linebacker Josh Lee said. “I’d say we just came out eager to win.”
Lee managed to get his own pick-six when he intercepted Pell City quarterback Nikita Getmanshchuk around the Panthers’ 35-yard line. His score gave Leeds a 10-point lead with 8:13 to play.
Pell City defensive back LJ Berry returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to set the Panthers up at the Leeds’ 33-yard line.
“We just got to have more LJ Berrys that is the bottom line,” Pell City coach Rush Propst said. “More LJ Berrys, more big-time players making big-time plays in big-time situations.”
Once again, the Greenwave defense came up with the answers needed to hold Pell City to a 45-yard field goal from senior Jake Blackstone.
Pell City got inside the 20 on the drive, but Leeds senior lineman Joseph Stone recorded a 13-yard sack on second down to stop the Panthers cold and the Leeds offense was able to run out the final 5:29 to secure the win for the Greenwave (1-1).
“I thought we played good,” Propst said. “I thought we played hard. I don’t think we played great. But I think we played hard. I think catastrophic plays are killing us. Pick-sixes, we win the game if we don’t throw any pick-sixes. One of them is on Nikita, one of them is on us the coaching staff. So I take blame for that. That is it in a nutshell. I don’t think we tackled well in the fourth quarter, and I don’t think we blocked well in the fourth quarter.”
What to know
— Blackstone finished the evening with field goals from 31, 40 and 45 yards away. He also made both his extra points to finish the evening without a miss.
— Leeds quarterback Conner Nelson completed nine of 14 passes for 102 yards and one interception. His favorite receiver was Jaelyn Felder, who finished the game with seven catches 71 yards. Nelson also carried the ball 21 times for 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
— Getmanshchuk completed 14 of 22 passes for a game-high 176 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. His passing touchdown came on a 73-yard reception by Pell City junior Ethan Everett.
— Pell City athlete Caleb Groce wasn’t asked to do as much this week, but he still managed to haul in a 26-yard reception on third down, which set up his 2-yard touchdown run two plays later.
— Berry’s highlights also included a 50-yard interception run, which set up one field goal, and a tackle on third-and-five, forcing Leeds to punt in addition to a number of other plays.
Who said
— Hood on the game: “Pell City is a good football team. If they improve incrementally like they did last week to this week, they will have success this year. I’m proud. Those kids were the classiest kids I believe we’ve ever played. They were great hosts. A lot of good friends over there on that staff. I think Rush is doing a really good job. It was a good high school football game.”
— Lee on his interception: “I just read the play … No. 2 receiver ran an out route. I saw it, I peeked it. Ball was coming, I tipped it, and I gained control of it and I ran straight into the end zone, home.”
— Propst on Blackstone: “I think he’s had a heck of a good start to the season. He was the difference in the game tonight, and I took a field goal away from him or he’d had several more, but I just didn’t feel like we needed three then.”
— Propst on the game: “We gotta have a better red zone plan. That’s just on me and our offensive staff. We gotta do a better job of the red zone plan. Tonight, I didn’t think we did a good job attacking their weakest player.”
Next up
— Pell City opens region play up against Clay-Chalkville at home on Friday. Leeds travels to Springville on Friday night.