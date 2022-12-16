Leaving a Legacy: Leeds' CJ Douglas remains focused on what really matters ahead of All-Star game

Leeds defensive back CJ Douglas didn’t realize what leadership really meant until the first time he saw the little kids wearing bandannas.
Most of his teammates preferred to wear skull caps or balaclavas (similar to ski masks) under their helmets, but Douglas grew up watching Deion Sanders. So for him, the bandanna was always the obvious choice.
Then one day, Douglas noticed he’d become something of a fashion icon to some of Leeds’ youngest fans.
“That is when I kind of knew, OK, they're holding me to a high level in their life, and they’re looking up to me,” Douglas said. “That is when I knew I had to take it to a different level.”
Douglas’ impact on Leeds’ defense, a unit that was arguably one of the state’s most dominant, is impossible to quantify. So it’s only fitting that on Friday night, the senior will represent Leeds as one of 37 players selected from the state's northern half in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star game in Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
Leeds coach Jerry Hood said, “I thought with all of his leadership at our school, and of course his play, and all the great things he did for our team, I just thought it would be fitting for him as a leader to represent our school in that kind of game. … This is a no-brainer, extremely well deserved.”
Special senior
Douglas had a knack for making big plays all season. Whether it was a touchdown-saving tackle against then-No. 3 Moody to wrap up the region championship, a punt returned for a touchdown against St. Clair County, or a handful of explosive plays on offense against Lincoln.
Those were all memorable moments in their own right that demonstrate Douglas’ value to Leeds. But it would be a mistake to believe Hood thought about any of them when he nominated Douglas for the North-South roster.
Instead, Hood remembered all that the senior did on special teams. Not the return stuff, either. The Leeds coach reflected on Douglas’ role as the personal protector with the punt unit, where he set the protections and called the snap counts.
Hood also thought of the effort Douglas gave on every kickoff coverage.
“If one of your best players is a guy trying the hardest on the kickoff team, for instance, you don’t have any problem getting a younger kid to run down on the kickoff and slam into someone,” Hood said.
Perhaps Douglas’ best performance came in the 35-10 victory over Scottsboro in the second round of the playoffs.
That night the senior blocked a field goal, recorded seven tackles and finished with a team-high 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on only three carries.
Hood said the play that defines Douglas’ character came on the kickoff immediately following his 78-yard touchdown run.
“They had just played a bunch of plays defensively, and then we come out to the kickoff huddle, and I say to CJ, ‘you need a blow on this one?’” Hood said. “He was like, ‘nope.’ And he goes down, and he makes the tackle inside the 20-yard line and then has to play defense. … As coaches, you get a lot of great kids that play for you, but he is an exceptional player.”
Remembering the little people
CJ's father, John Douglas, got used to waiting around for his son after games this season.
CJ’s performances earned him more than a few postgame interviews with local media members. Then there were all the friends and teammates that wanted to congratulate him.
But the younger kids probably took up most of CJ’s time after games.
“Reporters will come talk, but after he finish that, he wants to make sure if any of the little kids are around that want to take pictures he is going to go take pictures with them first,” John Douglas said. “He will eventually make his way back over to me and mom, (but) he is like, ‘hold on, hold on. I got to go take pictures with them.’”
It’s a sight that makes his father proud, but even John Douglas admits it’s probably not what he would have prioritized when he was CJ’s age.
“I’m like ‘dude where you get that from?’” John Douglas said. “He said, ‘well dad, I want to make sure that if I am going to be that person to motivate them, that I can do everything I can to make sure that they do everything the right way.'”
Hood said he often challenges his players to leave not just the team but the surrounding community better than they found it by being a good example in all walks of life.
It would be hard to find a player on the team that has embodied that mission better than CJ. The senior said he thinks about all the young impressionable eyes that watch him all the time.
“I gotta play well on the field, but I got to also be a good standard off the field,” he said. “Because eyes are always watching me. It is about those little kids that high-five me. When I’m walking to the field, they are screaming my name like ‘go CJ go.’
“To know that they hold me to such a high level in their life at an early age and that they kind of look upon me and the way that I act, the way that I play. … Hopefully I can give those same blessings to a young kid and inspire them to try their hardest on the field, to try their hardest in the classroom, to try their hardest to just be a good person.”
Those kids mean so much to CJ because he remembers being one of them when Leeds won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. Back then, Douglas was in awe of guys like quarterback TaDarryl Marshall, receiver Koi Freeman and fullback Gyderious Rodgers.
Then, of course, there was the 2015 championship game MVP, Tre Nation, who gave Douglas his cleats and some almost prophetic advice after the championship game.
“He kinda told me, ‘I know you look up to me, and that is a lot of pressure,’” CJ said, recalling Nation’s words. “‘And you’re going to have to deal with this one day, and you just going to have to go through and fight through it and keep going. The ability to just keep pushing forward. Not every day is going to be your best day. You’re not always going to have a sunny day, you’re going to have some rainy days.’”
His biggest fan
With that kind of encouragement, it’s hardly a surprise Douglas remembers his younger fans now. Even though, as Douglas admits, their adoration does indeed come with the pressure Nation mentioned back in 2015.
“I had a lot of rainy days going on with this past year,” Douglas said. “My brother transitioned in June to be with the Lord. So that was hard on me going into this season. A lot of people don’t know what I had to go through. … Dealing with that on my own time, and then I got to go out practice and be a different type of person. I still got guys who are sophomores and freshmen looking up to me.”
His older brother, Johnathan Douglas, was only 18 years old and a fresh graduate of Leeds when he died.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. … We believe in God, we trust in the process,” CJ said. “So God called him to be home and to be in his army, so I know who he is with, I know he is with the Lord.
“And it was a long process, step by step, and I’m still not OK, but I have grown to be in a position to talk about my brother because I know that he loves me, and I know that he misses me as well.”
Even though John was barely a year older, CJ said he used to learn everything from his big brother.
“It is kinda like learning life all over again,” CJ said.
His father said he is so proud that CJ has remained grounded in his faith despite his grief.
“For CJ to keep the faith, keep pushing, keep putting in the work. … It is different for all of us, not just CJ,” John Douglas said. “It is different for all of us, but him being the baby boy of the family, we are proud of him, and we just believe that God is going to keep his hand on CJ and CJ is going to do some big things in life.”
No one believed that more than his big brother. John remembers the two siblings used to argue because Johnathan always insisted that he was CJ’s biggest fan.
“Johnathan used to always tell his brother, ‘man, I’m your biggest fan.’ … and (CJ) he’d be like, ‘nah, my momma my biggest fan,’” John said, recounting their common argument. “And he (Johnathan) was like, ‘nah I’m your biggest.’
“So even to this day, we will look at him and say, ‘hey CJ, who is your biggest fan?’ And he will look and smile, and he was like, ‘yeah, I know. He is my biggest fan.”