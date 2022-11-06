Just like grandfather predicted, Henderson makes it big: Leeds star picks Arkansas

LEEDS — Rhonda Henderson can still remember what her-late husband, Clifford Henderson, said the first time they saw their grandson Kavion Henderson in a football jersey. The Leeds junior was only 8 years old at the time.
“He turned around, and we saw Henderson on the back of his jersey, and my husband broke down and cried like a baby,” Rhonda said. “He said, ‘Do you see that, Rhonda?’ I said, ‘See what?’
“He said, ‘That Henderson name.’ He said, ‘That boy is going to be somebody.’”
On Sunday, Kavion celebrated just how right his grandfather’s prediction was when he committed to play football at Arkansas.
The four-star strongside defensive end ranked 79th overall in the 2024 class by Rivals and the top junior in the state of Alabama, selected the Razorbacks over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma.
“This recruitment, I went off relationships and techniques,” Kavion said. “Like, I want something similar to what my (position) coach, coaches for read techniques and stuff like that. And a similar head coach to my coach. I just wanted a down-to-earth head coach.”
Chasing perfection
Kavion Henderson is the second-ever freshman to start for Leeds coach Jerry Hood. The first was Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale who started for him at Clay-Chalkville.
“Both of them are very serious about what they do on the football field,” Hood said. “It is more than just kids playing a sport. They have a little fun here and a little fun there, (but) they are type A as far as being on a mission to be the very best they can be.”
When Dale arrived at Alabama, he earned more than just the starting job at nose tackle. He also caught the attention of Pete Jenkins, a defensive line coach with decades of experience coaching in the SEC, the NFL and elsewhere.
Jenkins was so impressed at the time he reached out to Leeds defensive line coach Curtis Coleman who also worked with Dale previously at Clay.
“He just wanted to talk to the guy who taught DJ all these things that are hard to master as a defensive lineman,” Hood said. “And DJ walked into Alabama with a lot of those things in place. And we thought that was a heck of a compliment for coach Coleman.”
Hood said Kavion is much improved this year largely because he’s worked hard on perfecting some of those “finer details of defensive line play.”
This comes as no surprise to anyone who’s ever coached him.
“A little bit over-obsessive about it, to be honest with you,” Hood said. “He wants to do it right, and he enjoys the technical part of it in mastering something like that. It is like a hard skill that a lot of other people can’t do on planet Earth. He wants to get it and get it right. When he doesn’t, he gets a little frustrated, so he would keep working and keep working until he gets it right.”
Then there’s the questions, the unending line of questions.
Coleman said, “He will worry the heck out of you every time he goes in to make sure ‘well, did I do it right?’ He wants to know that. ‘Is this the correct technique?’
Sometimes, Coleman has to cut Kavion's questions off and remind the junior that his best effort is more than enough, regardless of whether he did everything perfectly on a play or not.
That was certainly true when Kavion recorded four sacks and three quarterback hurries in a 14-13 win over Moody on Oct. 14.
With that kind of performance in Leeds’ biggest game of the year to-date, it’s easy to see why the best teams in the country are recruiting Henderson so hard. As for the junior himself, Henderson said the attention he’s received from high-profile coaches is a blessing.
“I just know that I want to stay humble and level-headed,” Henderson said. “And just basically what I plan to do is get other guys looked at from Leeds. And show other kids that you can make it anywhere it don’t matter where you’re from. You can make it in a small city, big city, you still can make it. So just getting my other teammates recognized is really my goal.”
A grandfather’s love
Clifford Henderson died in January of 2014, but he continues to impact Kavion’s life on a weekly, if not daily, basis.
“He told me, he said, ‘Grandma every time before the game, I get on my knees and I pray and I look up to God, I talk to God and I talk to my grandad before I get on that field,’” Rhonda said, recounting a conversation she has with Kavion.
Kavion credits his grandfather with getting him interested in football in the first place. The two used to watch games almost every Saturday, Sunday and then they’d watch the Monday night NFL game.
“I remember he used to sit me down and make me learn the players’ names, learn the moves and stuff like that,” Kavion said.
Even then, his grandfather was doing everything he could to prepare his grandson for the road ahead. Kavion said his grandfather pointed out-then South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis as two players worthy of extra attention.
Clifford’s support certainly wasn’t restricted by time or place. Rhonda said her late husband never got tired of watching Kavion practice.
“And he talked about him 24/7,” Rhonda said. “Even after the games, before the games, late at night when we were trying to sleep. He kept me up all hours of the night talking about Kavion talking about that football.
“He said, 'Rhonda, he is going to make it. Just keep him in the sport. He said if anything happens to me, promise me you are going to keep him on the field.'”
Rhonda did everything she could to keep that promise, as evidenced by Kavion’s decision on Sunday. Rhonda said words couldn’t describe how proud Clifford would have been to see Kavion announce his commitment to Arkansas even though Clifford was a huge Alabama fan from his “socks to his underwear.”
“This is really happening like a dream,” Rhonda said. “It really just hadn’t set it on me yet. … The other day I broke down, and I cried like a baby, and I was thinking about my deceased husband at the same time and Kavion he been giving all he can give.”
While Kavion’s decision took center stage on Sunday, he knows that his grandfather would not want him to dwell in this moment. Not when Leeds hosts Scottsboro in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
“I think he would be proud,” Kavion said. “But he wouldn’t want me to focus just on this. He would want me to focus still on my team and trying to win. The bigger picture is trying to win.”