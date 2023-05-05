Just In Time: Late goal secures Springville's first-ever trip to state semifinals

BIRMINGHAM — The clock was ticking too fast or too slow for everyone when Springville and John Carroll, quite literally, collided on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
All that mattered to the crowd of fans was which keeper was under fire. In the last 23 minutes, that burden often fell to Springville keeper Sophie Crotts who stole glances at the clock every two or three minutes late in the second half.
With just over two minutes left, Crotts dove to the left and made the save that kept Springville’s season alive. At the time, it seemed like that would be the play that sent the Tigers’ to overtime with a chance at making history.
Instead, Springville sophomore Zoey Blaszczynski found the back of the net with 22 seconds left to secure the Tigers’ 4-3 victory at John Carroll.
“When Zoey made that final goal, I'm leaping for joy,” Crotts said. “Tears almost came falling. She saved us more than I saved them, honestly.”
The win sends Springville to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. A fact coach Meg Childress knows all too well, considering she played for the Tigers as a senior during the program’s first year in 2015.
“My heart skipped a beat there,” Childress said of Blaszczynski’s goal. “That was beautiful.”
The Tigers will almost certainly have to win a state championship if Blaszczynski is going to score a more meaningful goal. Because as of Friday, the sophomore’s list of favorite goals might as well start and end with the one that booked her team’s ticket to Huntsville.
“I think that is my first game-winner in school ball,” Blaszczynski said. “It felt amazing and especially with this team. It just made it even more worth it.”
What to know
— Although not quite as memorable, Blaszczynski also scored in the 51st minute when she followed up on a shot attempt that the John Carroll keeper initially blocked. That goal gave Springville a lead for the first time on Friday night.
— Crotts finished with a game-high nine saves and was particularly busy between the 57th and 62nd minute when John Carroll recorded four of its 12 total shots on goal. To make things tougher, corner kicks or free kicks directly set up at least three of those. Crotts saved three, including one especially memorable one when she uppercut the ball up only to watch in horror as it bounced on top of the crossbar, where it hung momentarily before dropping down. Crotts caught that one to end the threat. However, her impressive performance could not stop a free kick that tied the game up 3-3 in the 62nd minute.
— Childress said mid-field spacing issues and nerves got the best of the Tigers in the opening five minutes. Around the 10-minute mark, those seemed resolved, and Springville dominated possession for most of the game, limiting John Carroll to a few short-lived, although often effective, possessions.
— Of course, it’s hard to mention the Tigers’ dominance and not mention junior Maggie Nalley and sophomore Rebecca Sierra. The two accounted for most of the Tigers’ 10 shots on goal. Sierra finished the game with two goals, while Nalley recorded at least one assist.
— All of the Tigers seemed to dominate in one-on-one matchups on Friday, but two defenders stood out. Junior Emily Clendenin broke up two-would-be passes into the box in the final minutes of the first half when John Carroll was dominating possession. Senior captain Hope Laughlin didn’t have one standout moment but instead always seemed to be there when Springville needed someone to interrupt a shot or clear the ball, especially late in the second half.
Who said
— Childress on winning a game after leading for only 11 total minutes: “They knew going into it that it was going to be a hard-fought game and you know, reminding them that like you play to the last second and we did. That's how we got that last goal. So they never shut down. They never gave up. They kept their calm. And they were composed, and I think that really helped us.”
— Childress on Nalley and Sierra’s efforts: “They’re impressive. Like way better a player than I would have ever been, and they love soccer. They are so passionate about the game. I think our whole team, like we are united and they are motivated, and they want to go on and it showed tonight.”
— Blaszczynski on Crotts’ performance in the goal: “I had faith in her. I knew she was gonna get that ball. Did it give me a heart attack every now and then, yes. But she came up with it. She made those saves.”
— Childress on Crotts’ ability to weather so many set-piece attacks: “It was amazing, and she is one that you can never tell if she is panicking. She just handles it so well, and she knows what she is doing. She has been our starting goalie since eighth grade.”
— Crotts on making history: “It's insane. I mean, knowing that we're the first ever really just, like it hasn't hit me yet that we're actually going to Huntsville like next week. I mean, but it's amazing with this team. I love them so much. I mean, we played for who knows how long together and knowing that we're going to state as together as one. It's really great.”
Next up
— Springville (19-2) faces East Limestone (18-2-1) on Friday in Huntsville.