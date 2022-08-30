Just enough: Springville volleyball shakes off slow start to beat Hewitt-Trussville

SPRINGVILLE — Springville held a one-point lead in the third set when sophomore Gracie Frederick recorded three straight kills to power the Tigers to a three-set victory 25-22,12-25, 15-10 over Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday afternoon.
“She’d scored those three, which then stretched that lead out, and then I guess let us relax and play,” Springville coach Warren House said.
Relaxed wasn’t a word that could describe the way Tigers (4-7) looked for most of the match, but it seemed more than fitting of the way they looked during the final set.
In the first two sets, the Tigers hit the ball as if they were trying to put a hole through the gym floor. This led to more than a few points for Trussville as the balls sailed high and long.
“We think swinging out of control at times is the varsity speed,” House said. “Out of control, I don’t know any sport where out of control is good, but we've been out of control swinging. Today we were under control. Worked on meeting the ball at the right point.”
Everything changed once the third set began. After giving up the first three points to the Huskies, Springville freshman Ava Vaughn pulled up late, finishing with a rather soft touch on a kill that clearly surprised the Hewitt-Trussville players across the net.
Senior Morgan Baswell used a soft touch on the very next play to score the second point. Then sophomore Addie Bowling recorded an ace to tie the set at 3-3.
Springville then weathered a 5-1 run in Hewitt’s favor before responding with a 7-2 run of their own to take an 11-10 lead. At which point, Frederick recorded three of her four total kills to push the lead to 14-10 before Hewitt-Trussville hit the ball out of play to give up the match’s final point.
House said the win should give the team a bit of a confidence boost since the Huskies swept Springville 2-0 when the Tigers opened the season at Hewitt on Aug. 18.
“We're moving a little better,” House said. “And we hit the ball cleaner today. We've had a lot of hitting errors this year, I don't wanna say because we're young, but we are young.”
What to know
— Springville found itself in an early 19-6 deficit in the second set, but the Tigers gained a little momentum back when they won six of the next seven points. Dropping the set 25-12 seemed like a devastating blow for a team that only had three players on the roster with varsity experience prior to the season. Still, perhaps the late run helped the Tigers prepare for their eventual comeback in the final set.
— Bowling and Vaughn tied with a team-high seven kills.
— Baswell finished the match with a team-high 20 assists and a team-high 13 digs. Fellow senior Brooke Walker finished just behind her with 12 digs.
Who said
— House on the win: “Hitting-wise, Addie Bowling hit a lot better today. She’d been in a slump, and Ava she had a few missed hits, but the ones she really did, we’ll say textbook looked really good and really strong, put them down.”
— House on Vaughn: “She has shown some big moments from time to time.”
— House on Frederick’s late kills: “She’s been the most consistent this year so far.”
Next up
— Springville returns to the court on Sept. 8 when the Tigers host Leeds.