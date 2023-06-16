It takes a lot more than just stats and big plays to earn an MVP for Pell City softball

PELL CITY — Pell City catcher Nyla Treptau was only a sophomore this season, but she didn’t look her age when she lined up behind the plate or when she swung the bat.
She also didn’t feel quite so young either.
“We only had like five returning players, so it was kind of like I was basically like their grandma,” Treptau said. “Trying to teach them the ropes, what you’re going to see when you get up there, that kind of stuff.”
Treptau’s patience with her new teammates paid off when Pell City returned to the state tournament in May, making it the first time the Panthers have done so in consecutive seasons in program history.
It paid off again when it came time to name the team’s overall MVP for the 2023 season. While it’s true that Treptau finished first or second in most, if not all, major hitting statistics, her role as a catcher also gave the sophomore plenty of chances to make big plays on defense.
Yet, Pell City coach Brittany Gillison didn’t think any of that stuff was worth discussing when it came time to discuss Treptau’s MVP award.
“She's a really good athlete,” Gillison said. “She's a really good teammate, and she's an extremely hard worker, whether it's during season, offseason. Nyla is putting in the same amount of work. … She puts in the work, and she never stops, and so as much as it is her being an athlete, she's also a very good teammate and a very good leader.”
Pell City senior Chloe Ralph echoed her coach when asked about Treptau.
“She’s the most hardworking person ever,” Ralph said. “She doesn't show it when she gets mad. Like she picks everyone up. She always has a good attitude. She can go and strike out, and she'll hit a home run her next at bat like she just never gives up. She always has so much fight left in her. If we are down, she makes sure everyone's getting up.”
To hear her teammates talk about the MVP award, Treptau was the hands-down favorite to everyone else, but the sophomore said she was a bit surprised to be named MVP.
“It gives me like a sense of pride because they push me really hard,” Treptau said. “Like they push me to be the leader of the team and to pick everybody up. So to get the MVP of the team it made me feel like I did my job that season.”
Eighth-grader Kherington Keith earned offensive MVP honors, while senior Chloe Ralph brought home the defensive MVP award.
Just like Treptau, both girls said they were surprised to hear their names called at the team’s awards banquet.
“I didn’t think that I would get it. … Being a shortstop you’re expected to make plays,” Ralph said. “I just never thought of it like I was doing anything unexpected, and so whenever they called me, it was really great to know that it was paying off.”
Her teammates are quick to disagree. They watched Ralph make highlight plays all year long. Yet Gillison doesn’t mention any of those.
Instead, she highlights the way the Panthers, a team composed of mostly new players, responded to adversity by putting the only two seniors, Leah Swafford and Ralph, before themselves.
“The girls wanted to play for Chloe and Leah,” Gillison said. “They wanted to do it for those seniors, and I think that was really important.”
When it comes to Keith’s MVP, Gillison finally starts sounding like a usual coach. She highlights Keith’s 44 RBIs, 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
But even that stat line only came after Gillison praised the eighth-grader for her boundless passion for the game that shone through constantly at practice.
“Kherington is a whole nother level of I love softball, and I am so happy to be here,” Gillison said. “Like she truly just there's a different chemistry about Kherington and the love that she has for the game and that it just, it shows with everything she does.”
So while Gillison could rattle off stats and swap stories about the trio, she won’t. Because the real secret behind Pell City’s state tournament run this season was the way those three acted out at practice or in the dugouts.
“Nobody expected it. … More (important) than our stats was our leadership and our chemistry,” Gillison said. “Our team chemistry was phenomenal this year, and the love for each other of wanting to be there together.”