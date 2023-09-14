Injury inspires Moody volleyball's rally past Leeds

LEEDS — Moody junior Natalie Wiggins missed time early in the season with a torn labrum, but the setter was forced to take on a much larger-than-expected workload on Wednesday when an early injury sidelined fellow setter Sadie Landers in Moody’s five-set victory at Leeds.
“We definitely played for her. … She definitely helps control the team,” Wiggins said. “She is an amazing player. So when she got hurt, we definitely did it all for her.”
Wiggins finished the evening with a team-high 27 assists to help Moody (8-5) rally for the five-set win 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 and 15-9.
“We kind of got it in our head that we refused to die,” Moody coach Kristan Cromer said. “We’re not going to go down like this. We’ve been plagued with some injuries lately, so we just rallied.”
Moody junior Tarryn Woodall is one of many Blue Devils dealing with an injury, but you’d never know it if she didn’t need treatment on her shoulder mid-match.
Woodall finished with a team-high 21 kills, including at least four kills and one block in the final set.
“She’s our physical leader for sure,” Cromer said. “Tarryn has the ability to make huge plays for us. She’s got a big arm on her. When she wants to, she can swing and drill the ball. And I think the team feeds off of her.”
The team might feed off Woodall, but the junior finds inspiration from the play of Taylor Rogers, who finished the match with a team-high 11 blocks, including 9 solo blocks.
“She’s a dog,” Woodall said. “She’s so good, and to see her do that, it feels good. I love watching my teammates succeed.”
What to know
— Leeds junior Indya Rogers powered the team’s offense for most of the night, including in the fourth set when Leeds used a 6-1 run early to take a 12-5 lead. During that stretch, Rogers recorded two kills, one block and an ace.
— Leeds junior Davis Thomas was nearly unstoppable early, recording at least four kills to win the first set.
— Taylor Rogers played her best in the third set when she powered a 9-2 run late in the set thanks to three blocks and at least two kills.
Who said
— Leeds coach Lynette Tidwell on the team’s rally in the fourth set: “I’m incredibly proud. I know they have so much more than what we’re seeing consistently, but I am incredibly proud of the fight and the grit that they had to fight and battle back.”
— Tidwell on setter Hannalyse Hudson then Indya Rogers: “She is an encourager when girls hit ball in the net she’s like, ‘you’ve got it, let's go, next ball.’ She is just, she is kind of like the backbone. (No.) 11 is the guts. She is like the backbone.”
— Woodall on seeing Landers sidelined with an injury: “She is our rock. So when she went down, it was kind of like, let’s play hard for her, but not just her, for the name across our chest, our teammates. We’ve all worked our butt off since March just to play hard.”
— Cromer on Taylor Rogers: “She’s a blocking beast for sure. When she times up her blocks, she is a force to be reckoned with.”
Next up
— Moody will compete in a tournament on Saturday morning at Gadsden City at 8. The Blue Devils will face Gaston, Ashville and Gadsden City.
— Leeds travels to Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday morning at 8 for a tournament that includes Woodlawn, Tuscaloosa County and Trussville.