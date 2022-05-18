Hungry for more: Moody underclassmen show potential in early exit from state tournament

OXFORD — Moody could not capitalize on the play in a 3-2 loss to Brewbaker Tech on Wednesday. Still, the Blue Devils might not have had a chance if freshman Taylor Rogers hadn’t tracked down a line drive and caught it just before it hit the fence to get the Blue Devils back in the dugout in the seventh inning.
“I knew it was a hard hit, but when I saw it come off the bat and I knew where it was going, I just started writing oh L8 (shorthand for a line drive to centerfield),” Moody coach Becky Seymour said. “Because I thought Taylor has for sure got it. She’s proven herself time and time again.”
Rogers wasn’t the only underclassman giving Moody fans a taste of what’s to come. Sophomore pitcher Ryleigh Hodges drove in freshman Emma Kile to tie the game up in the sixth inning.
Then Brewbaker Tech, which hadn’t scored since the third inning when back-to-back doubles gave the Rams a 2-0 lead, was forced to respond in the seventh.
Brewbaker Tech senior Airele Anderson got things started with a double. She followed that up by stealing third and then scoring what would be the game-winner when eighth-grader Kyra Wallace drove her in with a single.
The Rams loaded the bases with one out, but Moody’s defense played well enough behind Hodges to get out of the inning without letting another run score.
Moody hoped its stay in the state tournament would last longer and lead to a higher finish than tied for seventh overall in Class 5A, but the Blue Devils coach is confident this experience will prove fruitful for returning players.
“This is the biggest stage in high school ball, and for these girls to be able to say that they stepped on this biggest stage and they were able to play, not just play, but compete,” Seymour said. “And we absolutely competed in every aspect, and I’m very proud of them, and I think it is going to make them hungrier to get here again next year.”
What to know
— Moody dropped its Class 5A opener on Wednesday 1-0 to Hayden in a game that saw Moody pitcher Hollie Graham put on quite a show. The senior finished allowing only four hits in a game Seymour said ranks inside the senior’s top five all-time performances, along with her showings against Leeds and Alexandria in region play.
— Moody must now say goodbye to Graham and fellow seniors Riley Mitchell, McKenzie Phillips, Maddie Barfield, Faith Myers and Skylar Black.
— Hodges held Brewbaker Tech in check from the circle for most of the game. The sophomore gave up only five hits through the first six innings
Who said
— Seymour on Kile: “Emma Kile has been absolutely amazing for me this season, and for the postseason I would say she has been one of the biggest bats in our lineup for the postseason. … and just defensively, I couldn’t ask for her to do any more than what she is doing.”
— Seymour on Graham: “The biggest thing for her is her mental strength. Yes, her pitches were moving, and yes she has perfected her craft, but the biggest thing about Hollie is her mental strength. As a pitcher, in my opinion, that is the biggest thing that you need in that circle because that circle can be a lonely place, and she has demonstrated time and time and time again mental strength and ability to carry us through these games.”
— Seymour on Hodges: “I’m very excited for what Ryleigh did and able to step in that circle again next year. This was her first full season for me and she’s only a sophomore. So for her to be able to do that on the biggest stage in probably the biggest game we’ve played, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”