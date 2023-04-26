How two blown leads prepared Leeds for second-round showdown with two-time state champ

LEEDS — On Friday, Leeds blew a four-run lead in the seventh inning of the Greenwave’s first game against Scottsboro. Coach Jake Wingo didn’t realize it then, but it was the best thing that could have happened to his team.
“I think we’ve got really good leadership,” Wingo said. “We’ve got nine seniors. In moments like that, and that is what is so great about sports is you deal with adversity, and people’s true character comes out when you deal with adversity.
“Anybody can do the right thing when things are going good, but somebody’s true character comes out when you deal with tough times like that. … I think they gained confidence in themselves.”
Leeds didn’t have time to dwell on the loss when game two started later that evening. Only this time, Wingo’s players scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back to claim a 14-0 finish.
Leeds then won the series with a 2-1 victory in game three on Saturday after Conner Nelson hit a line drive to left field to drive in both Ty Bedell and Andrew Gulock.
“Very proud of their response,” Wingo said. “They showed tremendous toughness and fight.”
It was the second time in less than two weeks that Leeds held a four-run lead heading into the seventh, only to lose the game. The first time occurred in the first game against Moody in a series that would determine the area championship and which team earned home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Despite dropping game one due to a weird combination of calls that Wingo described as “gut-wrenching,” the coach now believes that loss prepared his team for the series against Scottsboro considering the Greenwave took game two.
“Looking back on it now, yes, I’m glad our guys fought through that and how they responded,” Wingo said.
Leeds’ reward is a second-round trip to Russellville on Friday at 5:00 for a doubleheader against the team that won the last two championships in 5A and five of the last seven.
“At a program like that, they expect to win,” Wingo said. “Those guys have been winning for a long time, and that goes a long way. Baseball is so mental. Just the expectation of winning gives you a confidence.”
Most teams might curse their luck to find themselves matched up with the two-time defending champs so early in the playoffs, but not Leeds.
“I look at it if we can beat them, we can beat anybody,” Wingo said.
This is the showdown Leeds has looked forward to since losing at Russellville in the third round of last year’s playoffs.
Wingo compared their stadium to a Division I college facility, and the coach said the team has the crowd to live up to that comparison.
The Leeds coach believes the Greenwave’s recent trip will help his player feel more comfortable in such a hostile environment this time around.
“We look at it as a great opportunity. … They have a great winning tradition,” Wingo said. “And I’m excited to see what our guys can do.”