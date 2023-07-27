How Meg Childress unlocked Springville's championship potential

ODENVILLE — Like most coaches around St. Clair County, Springville soccer coach Meg Childress doesn’t want the spotlight.
It's a tough place to be in, considering she led the Tigers to the program’s first-ever championship this spring, only eight years removed from the school’s inaugural team, which included none other than Childress herself.
Childress certainly doesn’t want to spend much time talking about being named the St. Clair County Girl’s Soccer Coach of the Year by the other county coaches.
“I was surprised,” Childress said. “It is a huge honor, and I couldn’t have done it without the girls. I couldn’t have achieved it without them.”
Speaking of the girls on the team, now there’s a topic Childress would spend all day talking about. The coach was more than happy to discuss each of her all-county players, including Annie Grant, Sophie Crotts, Zoey Blaszczynski, Hope Laughlin, Rebecca Sierra and Maggie Nalley.
Childress was also thrilled to praise the trio of Laughlin, Sierra and Nalley for earning all-state honors, especially Laughlin, who didn’t benefit from being in a scoring role like Sierra and Nalley.
“It is harder for a defender to be recognized. … But she was a very strong center back,” Childress said. “She commanded our back line. She saved us many times with breakaways and build-up plays because she could read the game, and I think other coaches really saw that.”
In fact, bringing up her younger sister, Finley Childress, is one of the only ways to get Childress to open up about herself. Plus, to hear her players describe it, the two sisters put on quite a show when they face off on opposite teams when the coach checks herself in for a scrimmage.
“When she comes in, we all get super competitive,” Blaszczynski said. “Especially if she’s not on the same team as Finley, her sister. It is just like if you’re with coach it’s like oh, make sure you do really good, but if you’re against her, you can’t get beat by coach.”
Nalley, a rising senior, said it’s easy to forget that her coach isn’t just another one of the girls on the team when she faces off with her younger sister.
“Pushing each other and talking, it is funny,” Nalley said, describing the two.
Childress said the sisters compete like any other pair of siblings, even though they nearly have an eight-year age gap.
In fact, the Springville coach said, “If she’s not having the best game, I’ll be like, 'hey, play like you’re playing against me.'”
Soccer allowed the Childress sisters to spend meaningful time together in the last several years. Not all siblings with a similar age gap would get such an opportunity, and that isn’t lost on the Childress.
“When she was younger, I coached her too. … It is very special,” Childress said. “Not many people get that opportunity, and I think we both really enjoy it. Next year is her senior year, so that will be pretty bittersweet.”
Grant, another rising senior, is another Tiger who basically grew up with Childress as her coach since elementary school.
Grant said Childress’ process changed during her first two seasons as the varsity head coach. She had to be slightly more serious and demand more respect, but this year was different.
“She has gotten just way more comfortable in the job over the years,” Grant said. “Like her first year, you could tell she was just learning how to go into coaching older players. … She has gotten to be the best coach I’ve had.”
Sierra, a rising junior who scored four goals and assisted on two others in the 5A championship win, didn’t grow up around Springville, but it didn’t take long for Childress to have an impact.
During her freshman season, Sierra worried her new teammates might not like her. That anxiety only heightened if she ever fell into a scoring slump.
“I was like new and I didn’t know anyone, and I was just scared,” Sierra said. “Like, oh, I just did that (missed a chance to score). They are not going to like me anymore. And every time she would just talk to me, and then it has gotten so much better, and now we’re (the players) like best friends, and we’ve got so much better.”
Sierra’s story is one of many. Several Tigers said Childress does a great job relating to the girls emotionally, and she seems equally capable of relating to where her team is physically.
Four players said one of the coach’s strengths was her ability to constantly switch things up at practice and introduce new drills, some of which she demonstrates. Whatever the team seems to need that day is what the Tigers said Childress does.
Childress wouldn't take much, if any, credit herself, but her efforts more than paid off when the team won the 5A championship 9-4 in May.
“It was crazy,” Grant said. “Everyone was just so happy, and we were all just running everywhere like hugging each other. A couple people were crying, especially coach, which was awesome that she was so happy.”