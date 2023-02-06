How doubts, a difficult schedule and a losing streak forged Pell City's best team in recent memory

PELL CITY — The Panthers heard the talk.
How will they score without former Panther Tori Winslett? Pell City matched last year’s scoring average of 50.3 points a game almost precisely.
“They say that every time someone leaves,” Pell City senior Kyla Torok said.
How will Pell City win against such a tough schedule? The Panthers went 19-9 in the regular season after going 22-9 last year against a slate that the players largely consider being a step up from usual.
“And I about killed them with the schedule I made them play this year,” Pell City coach Jennifer Lee said. “So the fact we are 19-9 right now given the schedule that we played, I will take that every day.”
On Tuesday, Pell City travels to Shades Valley to face Mountain Brook in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. The Spartans won both regular-season meetings by a total of 15 points, although Lee quickly reminds her players that they were short-handed in the last meeting.
The coach is also quick to point them back to the schedule. Almost everything this season comes back to the schedule.
“This has been our best team since we’ve been here,” Lee said. “Our record might not reflect it, but their record, given what we have played, should. … Everything that we’ve done all year has been to prep them for area (tournament play), and they know that.”
Stepping up
While the entire team felt the need to step out of Winslett’s shadow this season, Pell City junior Reagan Tarver took the questions raised following Winslett’s graduation personally.
Winslett averaged 13.1 points per game last season and finished with 407 total. That put her 116 points ahead of Tarver, the team’s second-best scorer.
“I felt like I had to step up and take Tori’s spot because she was a big piece of our team,” Tarver said. “I feel like I’ve tried to do that the best that I can.”
There’s no question that she succeeded. Tarver scored a team-high 376 points in the regular season for an average of 13.4 points per game while also leading the team in assists (101) and steals (77).
The secret to Tarver’s success is simple. She’s knocking down 43 percent of her shots this season, a five percent bump from last year. Of course, the real difference maker comes behind the 3-point line, where the junior shoots 40 percent.
“I wasn't as confident as I am now,” Tarver said. “And I feel like a year ago, I wouldn't have taken half the shots I do.”
Her success on the court helped Tarver roll past 1,000 career points back in December. At most schools, that milestone is something to celebrate, but Tarver shrugged when asked about it last week.
Other than a nice moment she shared with her parents after the game, the “milestone” went largely unnoticed by the senior, who didn’t even realize she passed it until later in the evening.
“And part of that's my fault,” Lee said. “Because I do not celebrate all their individual accolades. Because she looks at her score as somebody got her the ball.”
Lee’s words sound apologetic, but the Panthers coach is better described as proud. Career milestones and rankings don't matter to her when placed against the team’s goal of pursuing championships and a deep postseason run.
And the fact that her players have seemingly embraced that same mindset speaks to how far this team can go.
Of course, the Panthers’ postseason will be short-lived if they lean on Tarver the same way they leaned on Winslett in the past. Good thing this Pell City squad is anything but a solo act.
Count seniors Torok and Kristin “Kuz” Kurzejeski among the many Panthers to take several steps forward this season.
Torok is second on the team scoring 272 points and first in rebounding with 136 total. Last season, the senior finished with 258 points despite playing an additional three games.
Through 28 games, Kurzejeski is fourth in points (171), second in rebounds (120) and second in steals (73). That puts her two points and 16 rebounds short of the marks she hit last season and she’s already 12 steals up.
“They've got a lot of confidence,” Lee said of the Panthers. “I mean, they really do. … Earlier we're worried that we have possibly peaked too early. And we've had a great week of practice, just working on little things that we can fix and control and correct.”
Roller coaster ride
On paper, the Panthers’ season got off to a rough start as the team lost their first four games.
But the players believe that streak set them up for all the success they enjoyed in the regular season and the celebrations they hope to enjoy in the postseason to come.
“It definitely prepared us for the teams we needed to beat, and it gave us the motivation to stop losing because we were really sick of it,” Torok said.
The players bonded over their frustration during those two weeks, then in the middle of December, the switch flipped, and the Panthers rolled off 12 consecutive victories highlighted by an 11-point win over No. 10 (6A) Gadsden City and a 2-point win over No. 9 (7A) Chelsea).
Those aren’t the only big wins Pell City enjoyed this season. The Panthers beat the No. 4 team in 1A by 20 points and they beat the No. 8 team in 6A by four.
The Panthers also went 4-3 against teams to just miss out on the final top 10 in 6A and 7A.
“I feel like the way we came back from that really showed how much we wanted it. … (Without those) losses we had to begin the season, we wouldn't have been ready for half the teams we played,” Tarver said. “And I feel like just playing those games just really, really helped.”
The winning streak vaulted the Panthers into the state’s top 10 for a stretch. Lee said the ranking was a unique accomplishment for the team, but the coach said it never meant much. Especially considering Pell City is currently among the group sitting just outside the top 10 entering area tournament play.
“It felt good,” Torok said of the winning streak. “But at the same time, I was still worried about the end. I was thinking, are we still going to be able to win when it counts?”
This week is where the Panthers hope the schedule, specifically the start, prepared them.
Those four losses came against the No. 4 team in 7A, the No. 8 team in 6A (by two points), the No. 3 team in 4A (by five) and the No. 6 team in 3A (by seven).
Kurzejeski said those losses brought the team together despite all the doubts swirling around the program.
“Everybody was talking about our schedule and how bad we were going to do and have a losing record,” Kurzejeski said. “So I feel like we just kind of proved them wrong. And hoping this will help us against Mountain Brook coming up because we really need to win. It's hard to beat a team three times in a row.”