High school football: Friday's local, state scores

High school football results from across the state.
CLASS 7A
Auburn 51, Opelika 29
Austin 22, Grissom 0
Baker 27, Alma Bryant 6
Central-Phenix City 35, Dothan 28
Foley 39, Fairhope 38
Florence 38, Bob Jones 35
Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0
Huntsville 34, Albertville 7
James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17
Mary Montgomery 38, Davidson 14
Prattville 42, Enterprise 26
Thompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12
Tuscaloosa County 38, Spain Park 28
Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 48, Chilton County 0
Buckhorn 58, Mae Jemison 12
Catholic, Baton Rouge (LA) 42, Carver-Montgomery 36
Center Point 36, Shades Valley 20
Cullman 35, Athens 23
Decatur 65, Columbia 0
Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12
Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7
Gardendale 40, Jackson-Olin 6
Gulf Shores 51, Williamson 12
Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26
Helena 31, Briarwood Christian 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Hueytown 75, Paul Bryant 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Baldwin County 9
Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20
Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20
Northridge 21, McAdory 14
Oxford 38, Pell City 13
Parker 37, Woodlawn 13
Pelham 31, Calera 14
Pike Road 52, Park Crossing 8
Pinson Valley 47, Huffman 0
Saraland 35, Blount 0
Sidney Lanier 33, Russell County 14
Spanish Fort 41, St. Paul’s Episcopal 38 (3 OT)
Wetumpka 21, Stanhope Elmore 16
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 54, St. Clair County 27
Arab 48, Crossville 7
B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6
Beauregard 38, Sylacauga 7
Central, Clay County 12, Valley 6
Charles Henderson 27, Rehobeth 15
Demopolis 48, Shelby County 6
Douglas 49, Sardis 8
Eufaula 43, Carroll 19
Fairfield 21, Carver-Birmingham 0
Faith Academy 30, Vigor 6
Headland 38, Greenville 22
Holtville 51, Jemison 16
Jasper 25, Hayden 13
Leeds 24, Southside-Gadsden 6
Moody 53, Springville 14
Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll Catholic 13
Ramsay 41, Wenonah 6
Russellville 58, Brewer 0
Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14
Selma 30, Marbury 14
Tallassee 26, Elmore County 20
UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13
West Point 21, Lawrence County 7
CLASS 4A
American Christian 35, Dallas County 10
Andalusia 69, Geneva 19
Anniston 32, Handley 7
Ashville 38, Fultondale 7
Bibb County 49, Hale County 6
Brooks 59, East Lawrence 14
B.T. Washington 54, Bullock County 6
Deshler 21, West Morgan 6
Dora 42, Cordova 21
Etowah 31, Oneonta 7
Fairview 42, Ardmore 12
Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20
Haleyville 60, Oak Grove 29
Hamilton 40, Curry 24
Jackson 49, Escambia County 21
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 15
Montgomery Catholic 72, Montgomery Academy 15
Munford 42, Lincoln 9
New Hope 14, North Jackson 0
Northside 35, Corner 21
Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 10
Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21
Satsuma 41, Wilcox Central 12
Sipsey Valley 33, Montevallo 14
Slocomb 27, Dale County 12
St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 41
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3
West Blocton 57, Holt 0
West Limestone 34, Wilson 26
Westminster Christian 53, DAR 7
White Plains 48, Talladega 14
CLASS 3A
Ashford 38, Daleville 22
Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8
Dadeville 55, Beulah 0
Excel 63, Monroe County 14
Fayette County 35, Oakman 7
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Mobile Christian 28
Hokes Bluff 28, Plainview 0
Houston Academy 33, Straughn 27
J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 36, Phil Campbell 12
Greensboro 28, Midfield 24
Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0
Mars Hill Bible 35, Colbert County 0
Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0
Pike County 38, New Brockton 0
Providence Christian 17, Northside Methodist 14
Randolph County 42, Saks 41
Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 20
Southside-Selma 34, Prattville Christian 31
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylvania 28, Glencoe 0
Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20
Trinity Presbyterian 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Walter Wellborn 46, Childersburg 26
Winfield 43, Tarrant 0
WS Neal 9, Cottage Hill Christian 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 53, Samson 22
Aliceville 48, Lamar County 21
Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6
B.B. Comer 52, Isabella 22
Clarke County 19, Chickasaw 0
Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0
Gaston 28, Holly Pond 26
Goshen 64, Barbour County 19
GW Long 42, Zion Chapel 7
Hatton 50, Tanner 13
Highland Home 41, Luverne 14
J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24
LaFayette 26, Horseshoe Bend 8
Locust Fork 21, Pleasant Valley 14
Millry 62, Washington County 12
North Sand Mountain 49, Sand Rock 13
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0
Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Christian 7
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14
Reeltown 12, Lanett 0
Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6
Southeastern 48, Cleveland 26
St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Francis Marion 0
Sulligent 34, Greene County 0
Thorsby 22, Fayetteville 18
Vincent 54, Ranburne 21
Wicksburg 23, Geneva County 14
Winston County 24, Cold Springs 0
Woodland 39, Central Coosa 26
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 16, Decatur Heritage 12
Berry 35, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
Billingsley 32, Central-Hayneville 30
Brantley 40, Georgiana 0
Choctaw County 22, Southern Choctaw 16
Donoho 28, Winterboro 20
Elba 42, Red Level 6
Florala 27, Houston County 0
Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6
Grace Baptist 58, Alabama School/Deaf 22
Hackleburg 46, Waterloo 16
Hubbertville 42, Brilliant 8
Keith 38, A.L. Johnson 0
Kinston 47, Pleasant Home 13
Leroy 61, JF Shields 0
Linden 28, Sweet Water 7
Loachapoka 50, Calhoun 0
Lynn 21, Pickens County 20
Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0
Marion County 22, Clements 16
McIntosh 14, Fruitdale 0
Meek 44, Addison 24
Phillips 46, Vina 0
Ragland 46, Victory Christian 7
R.C. Hatch 54, University Charter School 28
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 12
Valley Head 28, Cedar Bluff 0
Verbena 32, Notasulga 14