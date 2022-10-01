 Skip to main content
High school football: Friday's local, state scores

Ragland-victory scenes bc_25.jpg

Ragland band performs their halftime show at Victiry Christian.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

High school football results from across the state.

CLASS 7A

Auburn 51, Opelika 29

Austin 22, Grissom 0

Baker 27, Alma Bryant 6

Central-Phenix City 35, Dothan 28

Foley 39, Fairhope 38

Florence 38, Bob Jones 35

Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0

Huntsville 34, Albertville 7

James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17

Mary Montgomery 38, Davidson 14

Prattville 42, Enterprise 26

Thompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12

Tuscaloosa County 38, Spain Park 28

Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10

CLASS 6A

Benjamin Russell 48, Chilton County 0

Buckhorn 58, Mae Jemison 12

Catholic, Baton Rouge (LA) 42, Carver-Montgomery 36

Center Point 36, Shades Valley 20

Cullman 35, Athens 23

Decatur 65, Columbia 0

Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12

Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7

Gardendale 40, Jackson-Olin 6

Gulf Shores 51, Williamson 12

Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26

Helena 31, Briarwood Christian 21

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Hueytown 75, Paul Bryant 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Baldwin County 9

Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20

Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20

Northridge 21, McAdory 14

Oxford 38, Pell City 13

Parker 37, Woodlawn 13

Pelham 31, Calera 14

Pike Road 52, Park Crossing 8

Pinson Valley 47, Huffman 0

Saraland 35, Blount 0

Sidney Lanier 33, Russell County 14

Spanish Fort 41, St. Paul’s Episcopal 38 (3 OT)

Wetumpka 21, Stanhope Elmore 16

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 54, St. Clair County 27

Arab 48, Crossville 7

B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6

Beauregard 38, Sylacauga 7

Central, Clay County 12, Valley 6

Charles Henderson 27, Rehobeth 15

Demopolis 48, Shelby County 6

Douglas 49, Sardis 8

Eufaula 43, Carroll 19

Fairfield 21, Carver-Birmingham 0

Faith Academy 30, Vigor 6

Headland 38, Greenville 22

Holtville 51, Jemison 16

Jasper 25, Hayden 13

Leeds 24, Southside-Gadsden 6

Moody 53, Springville 14

Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll Catholic 13

Ramsay 41, Wenonah 6

Russellville 58, Brewer 0

Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14

Selma 30, Marbury 14

Tallassee 26, Elmore County 20

UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13

West Point 21, Lawrence County 7

CLASS 4A

American Christian 35, Dallas County 10

Andalusia 69, Geneva 19

Anniston 32, Handley 7

Ashville 38, Fultondale 7

Bibb County 49, Hale County 6

Brooks 59, East Lawrence 14

B.T. Washington 54, Bullock County 6

Deshler 21, West Morgan 6

Dora 42, Cordova 21

Etowah 31, Oneonta 7

Fairview 42, Ardmore 12

Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20

Haleyville 60, Oak Grove 29

Hamilton 40, Curry 24

Jackson 49, Escambia County 21

Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 15

Montgomery Catholic 72, Montgomery Academy 15

Munford 42, Lincoln 9

New Hope 14, North Jackson 0

Northside 35, Corner 21

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 10

Rogers 41, Central-Florence 21

Satsuma 41, Wilcox Central 12

Sipsey Valley 33, Montevallo 14

Slocomb 27, Dale County 12

St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 41

T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3

West Blocton 57, Holt 0

West Limestone 34, Wilson 26

Westminster Christian 53, DAR 7

White Plains 48, Talladega 14

CLASS 3A

Ashford 38, Daleville 22

Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8

Dadeville 55, Beulah 0

Excel 63, Monroe County 14

Fayette County 35, Oakman 7

Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Mobile Christian 28

Hokes Bluff 28, Plainview 0

Houston Academy 33, Straughn 27

J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 36, Phil Campbell 12

Greensboro 28, Midfield 24

Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0

Mars Hill Bible 35, Colbert County 0

Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0

Pike County 38, New Brockton 0

Providence Christian 17, Northside Methodist 14

Randolph County 42, Saks 41

Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 20

Southside-Selma 34, Prattville Christian 31

Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 0

Sylvania 28, Glencoe 0

Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20

Trinity Presbyterian 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Walter Wellborn 46, Childersburg 26

Winfield 43, Tarrant 0

WS Neal 9, Cottage Hill Christian 0

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 53, Samson 22

Aliceville 48, Lamar County 21

Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6

B.B. Comer 52, Isabella 22

Clarke County 19, Chickasaw 0

Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0

Gaston 28, Holly Pond 26

Goshen 64, Barbour County 19

GW Long 42, Zion Chapel 7

Hatton 50, Tanner 13

Highland Home 41, Luverne 14

J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24

LaFayette 26, Horseshoe Bend 8

Locust Fork 21, Pleasant Valley 14

Millry 62, Washington County 12

North Sand Mountain 49, Sand Rock 13

Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0

Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Christian 7

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 14

Reeltown 12, Lanett 0

Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6

Southeastern 48, Cleveland 26

St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Francis Marion 0

Sulligent 34, Greene County 0

Thorsby 22, Fayetteville 18

Vincent 54, Ranburne 21

Wicksburg 23, Geneva County 14

Winston County 24, Cold Springs 0

Woodland 39, Central Coosa 26

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 16, Decatur Heritage 12

Berry 35, Holy Spirit Catholic 21

Billingsley 32, Central-Hayneville 30

Brantley 40, Georgiana 0

Choctaw County 22, Southern Choctaw 16

Donoho 28, Winterboro 20

Elba 42, Red Level 6

Florala 27, Houston County 0

Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6

Grace Baptist 58, Alabama School/Deaf 22

Hackleburg 46, Waterloo 16

Hubbertville 42, Brilliant 8

Keith 38, A.L. Johnson 0

Kinston 47, Pleasant Home 13

Leroy 61, JF Shields 0

Linden 28, Sweet Water 7

Loachapoka 50, Calhoun 0

Lynn 21, Pickens County 20

Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0

Marion County 22, Clements 16

McIntosh 14, Fruitdale 0

Meek 44, Addison 24

Phillips 46, Vina 0

Ragland 46, Victory Christian 7

R.C. Hatch 54, University Charter School 28

Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 12

Valley Head 28, Cedar Bluff 0

Verbena 32, Notasulga 14