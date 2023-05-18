Heads Held High: Pell City softball's historic accomplishments not diminished by early exit

OXFORD — Pell City softball is leaving the state tournament earlier than the Panthers hoped after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Hillcrest in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament, but this is not a team that should be mourning the what-ifs.
Instead, this is a group with almost everything to celebrate.
“Unbelievably proud,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. “Nobody really thought we could do it after last year. These kids really stepped up. They answered every challenge we put in front of them. Of course, we’d like to be leaving in a different situation, but they didn’t give up at all, fighting at the end. Just they came, and they competed, and this is what we ask of them to do.”
The loss ends the Panthers' season in a tie for seventh overall in Class 6A. At first glance, that might seem like a disappointing finish considering Pell City placed third last year, but that group had six seniors.
These Panthers were far younger by comparison, as the group will only say goodbye to seniors Leah Swafford and Chloe Ralph.
“Our seniors have been amazing,” Gillison said. “Like I said the other day, they have led not just on the softball field but verbally and just bringing this team together. Whether it was going out to eat together, just going and having a night to go bowling. They really have done a lot to bring this team together and just done a great job. Our seniors will definitely be missed.”
Ralph leaves the program with the honor of being the only Panther on the team to make the trip to the state tournament three times. That’s in part because all three of Pell City’s all-time state tournament bids have come in the last three years. She might not be the only one in the three-time club next May as the Panthers seem as a safe a bet as any team to return in 2024.
That, more than anything, is why Gillison can still leave the park with a smile on her face while so many other coaches fight back tears of their own while they comfort their players.
“We expect to be back here next year,” Gillison said. “That’s what we told these kids. ‘Hold your heads high. You have nothing to be ashamed of. We’re proud of you.’”
What to know
— Pell City trailed 4-0 headed into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the pressure didn’t get to the Panthers. Junior Haley Baker hit a double to drive in eighth-grader Kherington Keith. Keith shouldn’t have made it past second base on the play, but she had the presence of mind to run home after two Hillcrest overthrows opened the door for her. Sophomore Addy Simmons then drove in Baker to cut the deficit in half.
— Ralph started the bottom of the seventh with a hit which gave her three consecutive hits to end her career. Junior Reagan Tarver hit a shot toward a gap on the left side that might have put Ralph in scoring position, but Hillcrest pitcher Mackenzie Harper just managed to snag the ball inside her glove as it soared fast. Harper then fired the ball to first, beating Ralph by seconds for the double play.
— Harper’s arm gave the Panthers trouble all afternoon. She only gave up eight hits while striking out 12 of 31 Pell City batters.
— Pell City sophomore pitcher Savannah McGaha enjoyed a pretty dominant outing in the circle herself. She struck out seven of 32 batters while giving up 12 hits.
— Most of the Panthers also struggled to hit the ball in a 9-4 loss to Spanish Fort earlier that morning, but that wasn’t the case for Tarver, who finished the game with three hits on four plate appearances.
— As good as the Panthers looked late, the team’s best moment came in the first inning against Spanish Fort when Swafford turned what should have been a double into an inside-the-park home run thanks to some great base running. She finished that game with a team-high three RBIs.
Who said
— Gillison on McGaha: “Oh my gosh, Savannah threw amazing. … She threw a great ball game.”
— Gillison on her team’s fight in the sixth: “We had it going in the seventh there too. That pitcher made an unbelievable play to double us off, but we kept it going. They kept fighting.”
— Gillison on what would have happened had the pitcher not made that catch: “I feel like we are busting it open if that ball gets through. That pitcher made a great play.”