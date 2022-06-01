Hard work pays off for Moody basketball player set to join Cumberland

Moody graduate Mason Trimm didn’t always enjoy his time as a Blue Devil. Transferring from Jefferson Christian ahead of his junior year put the basketball player behind his peers.
“My junior year was not the easiest at all because I was the new kid that came in,” Trimm said. “I was a junior, and I had a lot of pressure built upon me. … It was just hard learning everything with the coaches, seeing how everyone was about that, and then I made it my goal that my senior year was going to be a better and different year.”
Trimm more than accomplished that goal as he helped the Blue Devils secure the Class 5A, Area 11 championship. Then last month, the graduating senior earned some individual recognition when he announced his decision to play basketball for Cumberland University, an NAIA program located near Nashville.
“I stuck with it, and man, it is an amazing feeling getting that offer,” Trimm said.
In 2022, Cumberland University went 22-9 and went 1-1 in the NAIA national tournament with the loss coming to eventual runner-up Talladega College.
Moody coach Chad Bates said the interest from Cumberland was well-deserved for Trimm, and it means a lot to the returning players as well.
“I think that was the biggest thing for our program,” Bates said. “Is they finally see somebody signing a basketball scholarship when they are somewhat familiar with baseball and football guys signing scholarships. So it was definitely nice to see a basketball guy sign one.”
Bates said Trimm grew up a lot on the court throughout his senior year. Early in the season, Bates challenged him to step outside of his comfort zone and be more than a spot shooter.
“I felt like that was all he was comfortable doing, but I knew for him to be a complete player and for him to be the best he can be, he needed to try to start doing the other things,” Bates said.
It didn’t happen overnight, but Trimm heard him.
“I started driving in more, started seeing open lanes, started seeing more opportunity and more confidence in myself to go in and bump and grind,” Trimm said.
When asked what moment the new graduate will carry with him from his senior season, Trimm doesn’t hesitate to mention Moody’s 69-62 victory at Alexandria in the area championship game.
“I love proving people wrong,” Trimm said. “I’ve done it most of my life, especially (with) basketball and just going in there and beating them at their place where many people didn’t believe in us, I will always remember that.
“That and just putting the time in the extra effort in, the extra work, because no one really sees that work you put in because no one is really there to watch you except the people that believe in you, and I didn’t really have that many people believe in me. … All the work paid off, I’m happy to say.”