Haley Hendrix's all-state honors just latest way she's inspiring future Lions

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
PELL CITY — Seeing their name on the all-state list just once would be a dream come true for many athletes across Alabama.
That wasn’t the case for Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix, who never imagined she’d come anywhere close to that list. Yet when last month’s honors came out, she represented the Lions as a Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention.
“It was pretty surreal,” Hendrix said. “I was kinda shocked because, you read about it like people, the girls that play college basketball, like looking at their stats or whatever, they made all-state first team or whatever, but it never seemed like a position that I could actually get, even honorable mention.”
To Hendrix and her coach Jared Arnold, those honors always seemed to belong, often rightfully so, to the kids on teams that made it to the regional round or even the final four.
“I was surprised,” Arnold said. “Not because she is not worthy of it, but I just didn’t know with us. We had a .500 season. We went 14-14, which is the best season we’ve had in quite some time. But I didn’t know if enough people would notice us.”
Perhaps, voters recognized that most, perhaps all, of the Lions’ roster wasn’t even alive yet the last time the Lions finished with a record at or above .500.
Maybe they were just impressed with Hendrix’s totals. She finished the season averaging 20.5 points, 14 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game. Perhaps the voters realized that those numbers, and the Lions' wins this season, just begin to scratch the surface of what Hendrix truly means to Victory Christian’s program.
“I think she sets an example for others to follow,” Arnold said. “I believe like she said, I believe these younger ones coming up, my daughter included, they come to the games, and they see her doing good. My hope is that some of them, in seeing her progress, they think maybe if I work at it I could do that.”
Faith in the future
Every time Arnold returns home from a road game his oldest daughter, a sixth-grader named Madelyn Arnold, greets him with the same questions.
“First question is always 'did we win?' … Her second question is always 'how many points did Haley score?'” the Lions coach said. “She always wants to know that.”
Of course, if the Lions are home or even nearby, his oldest is normally there cheering Victory Christian on in person, and there’s no doubt who she’s watching.
“She looks up to Haley,” Arnold said. “I mean a lot of those younger girls like to watch Haley play and really look up to her.”
Even though Arnold never imagined he’d coach an all-state player when he took over at Victory Christian, Hendrix’s placement on the honorable mention list is a sign that his dreams are coming true.
“When I took this on, my goal was when my girls (daughters) get up to this level of play when they get junior high and high school age, I don’t want the basketball program to be in the shape that is in right now when we’re starting,” Arnold said.
And with Hendrix’s help, there’s every reason to believe the Lions will continue to elevate next season as well. You can bet Madelyn will still be watching, but she won’t be the only one.
“It is crazy sometimes I will just be walking through the halls, and some little girl from like the middle school or the junior high will say hi to me,” Hendrix said.
It reminds the junior of how she looked up to her older sister, Taylor Hendrix. Hendrix doubts she would have joined the basketball team as a freshman if she hadn’t watched Taylor play it years before.
Hendrix said it’s “surreal” to think she might have a similar impact on other girls at Victory Christian.
“My parents have always taught leadership and how you are is going to affect who you are in the future and the people that are coming up behind you,” Hendrix said. “And it is just going to be really cool to see how that leadership is going to impact other people.”
Beyond basketball
Now that Hendrix has done the impossible and read her name off the all-state list, she plans to add that to her list of goals for her senior season.
Not that she needed to be on any list to earn the respect of those around St. Clair County. At the last two softball county tournaments, Hendrix said people from other schools approached her because of her play on the basketball court.
A year ago, that brief conversation with a parent of a kid from one of the other schools left her feeling anxious. Even though the conversation was positive, Hendrix was relieved when the parent walked away because, until recently, she considered herself to be quite shy.
Hendrix can’t recall when that changed during the last 12 months, but she knows it’s related to her success with basketball.
“I think it has made me more confident in myself and then like be more outgoing with people,” Hendrix said. “Just as I’ve gotten better, more people have started talking to me, and I’ve been able to become more social because I used to be more drawn back and not super outgoing, so it has definitely helped me become more outgoing.”
Perhaps the weirdest quirk of the season is that Hendrix spoke about her all-state honor mere hours after all-county pictures took place in the St. Clair County high school gym.
Although Hendrix was the only basketball player in the St. Clair Times coverage area to receive all-state honors, she was not among the athletes to receive all-county honors following the season.
“I do not think there was any ill intent on the county’s part,” Arnold said. “We appreciate the county schools, and we have the utmost respect for all of them that we play, and I’m appreciative for superintendent (Justin) Burns and Mr. (Rusty) St. John the county AD. They have been good to us.
“And we appreciate them letting us play in the tournament. … Maybe it is something that they could take a look at in the future too. Maybe that is something that could change. Things do change. Just because something has been done the same way for a while, that doesn’t mean it always has to be that way.”
Hendrix's absence is even more noticeable since she was among the players to receive all-tournament honors during the season. However, even though the Lions are allowed to participate in the tournament by the county schools, Victory Christian is still a private school system.
Arnold wasn’t sure if Hendrix was considered ineligible for the all-county roster following the season or simply not thought of since the Lions are not a part of the county school system.
Either way, the Lions coach hopes county decision-makers would consider honoring future Lions on all-county rosters following their respective seasons if they prove deserving of a place as Hendrix did this year.
“Hopefully, it could open some eyes,” Arnold said. “I believe, I know all of the county coaches respect her.”