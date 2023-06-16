Getting to know the eighth grader that gave Pell City softball a much needed spark

PELL CITY — Pell City softball’s 2023 Offensive MVP, Kherington Keith, is anything but an ordinary eighth-grader.
“She was very outgoing, and I was not expecting that at all,” Pell City sophomore catcher Nyla Treptau said. “Normally, the younger girls are going to be very shy, and they are not going to talk to you, but Kherington right out of the gate, she was up in your face yelling and having fun the whole time, always.”
Senior Chloe Ralph found out just how outgoing Keith was when she drove over to pick her up at the middle school for the team’s first practice of the season, and the eighth-grader talked the entire way to the field.
The senior couldn’t help but think one thing.
“Okay, I hope she’s good at softball,” Ralph said, recalling her first impression.
Of course, good ended up being an understatement as Keith finished one hit shy of Treptau’s team-high 51. The eighth-grader also recorded 44 RBIs, 36 runs, 11 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
Keith hit a home run during the team’s first tournament of the season, which surprised her new teammates.
"We practiced for like two weeks before we actually played a game, and she, it was weird,” Ralph said. “Like, it was like she was hiding her talents, like she wasn't hitting very well. Like she was hitting the ball, obviously, but it was like expectedly hitting the ball.”
Keith wasn’t hiding anything, but she understood why it came across that way. The truth is Keith finds it a lot easier to focus and excel during games.
Perhaps that's why she seems to deliver so often in pivotal moments like when she hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning against Mountain Brook when Pell City trailed 1-0 in the 6A Consolation Finals.
“You would think that as an eighth grader when we get in those big spots of oh my gosh, we have an eighth-grader up to bat, the game is on the line,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. “You would think the pressure is going to get to her, but no, it doesn’t. The pressure did not get to her.”
Keith said that win over Mountain Brook to secure a trip to the state tournament was one of her favorite moments this season.
“Going to state and realizing that we had just made history, it was amazing,” Keith said. “And I’m glad I went to state with that team because I love that team from the bottom of my heart.”
Even Keith said she was surprised at how well she hit this season.
There’s probably not a secret behind the production, but if there is, it can probably be found at the bottom of a full-sized can of BBQ Pringles or inside a Monster energy drink. Gillison said she watched the eighth-grader down both on the way to most of the road games this season.
“She’s built different,” Gillison said, laughing.
Although Keith’s outgoing nature combined with her bubbly personality led to plenty of funny moments this year, all the Panthers agree that she is a big reason this season was so much fun in addition to such a success.
“She definitely brightens our moods,” Ralph said. “She never really gets upset. She's just, she's happy-go-lucky.”
Even sophomore pitcher Addy Simmons, who might be one the most reserved girls on the team, couldn’t help but smile when Keith showed up.
“When she first came up, she was loud, and I don’t handle loud people very well because I am very low-type person,” Simmons said. “Like, I'll get on you when you need to be get on, but like I just like really keep to myself, and Kherington is that person who's like, ‘hey Addy I love you so much.’ And I’m like ‘hey, Kherington.’ … When it came down to it, she was the person that stepped up. She was the person who was cheering in the dugout always. And whenever something ever went wrong, she was pretty much there to tell you everything was going to be okay.”
As with Pell City’s other 2023 MVPs, Keith’s attitude played a big role in why the coaches named her offensive MVP, much to Keith’s surprise.
“At the beginning of the season, our dugout used to be really down,” Keith said. “And we, the dugout is now progressing, and by the time the end of the season, we would always go crazy in the dugout. I just feel like our team bonding, it really came together.”