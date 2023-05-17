Future remains bright: Moody softball shows promise, finishes fifth at state tournament

OXFORD — Before Moody took the field in a 6-4 loss to Scottsboro in the Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday, Blue Devils coach Rebecca Seymour said she wanted to see leadoff hitter Taylor Rogers continue attacking the plate the way she did on defense when she robbed a home run in an earlier game.
Seymour got everything she asked for and more when Rogers recorded three hits in her final four at-bats to pace the team in hits (three) and RBIs (two).
“That was absolutely everything I was looking for from Taylor. … Rolling into the summer, I am hoping she has a really good summer (in travel ball) for her,” Seymour said. “So in a couple years we are signing that scholarship for her so that she can go anywhere she wants to go because she had an amazing day.”
Rogers’ rounded the bases so fast in the first inning that some fans were probably still looking for a good seat when she walked back to the dugout after giving Moody a 1-0 lead. That speed was on full display again in the second inning when Rogers hit what probably should have a been a contested double that turned into the triple that drove in two more runs to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 3-0.
When Rogers stepped up the plate for the final time, Moody trailed 6-4 with two outs on the board in the seventh inning. Again, Rogers delivered at the plate giving the Blue Devils a slim hope.
Ultimately that wasn’t enough when Kendall Trimm’s resounding crack didn’t quite have enough power behind it to get it over the fence for what could have been a game-tying hit.
Trimm wasn’t happy with her final showing in Oxford after the game, but she has nothing to apologize for after she paced the team in hits (five) and RBIs (three). Trimm wasn’t just Moody’s sole point of consistency throughout the day. She was also responsible for the Blue Devils' biggest hits as she finished with a triple and two doubles, one of which drove in Rogers to give Moody a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
“I am extremely proud of Kendall,” Seymour said. “She plays a high-class ball, and she doesn’t like mediocrity, and she is going to get out there and try hard every single game.”
The Blue Devils ended the season tied for fifth overall in 5A, putting them two spots higher than last season's finish.
“This is definitely a learning experience,” Seymour said. “And we are going to do everything in our power to be back next year and to put on a better show and actually play Moody softball. We’ve seen glimpses of it throughout this whole (postseason) tournament, but we’ve struggled to put it all together.”
What to know
— Moody fielded a young roster this season. The only departing senior is Alex Harvard, who is off to play softball for Shelton State, and there were only three juniors on the team this year.
— Moody opened the state tournament with a 4-0 win over St. Paul’s Episcopal, then lost the second-round game 4-2 against an Ardmore team that has already booked a spot in the 5A State Championship Game.
— Moody seventh-grader Bella Turley pitched the entire loss to Scottsboro. She held the Wildcats to one hit and no runs for five innings. Then in the sixth, it didn’t appear that Turley lost her stuff as much as the Scottsboro batters just managed to hit the gaps in Moody’s defense perfectly, allowing the Wildcats to score all six of their runs.
— Turely drove in the Blue Devils’ game-winning runs in the victory over St. Paul’s and only gave up five hits to the 27 batters she faced in the win.
Who said
— Seymour on what she told her team after the loss: “It’s a game. There’s lots of aspects that go into a game, and games teach us about life and it teaches about who we are and it teaches about our character. And I’m so proud of each and every other one of them.”
— Seymour on Turley’s future: “Oh yeah, I am definitely excited to have Bella for as many more years as we are going to have her. She stepped up big for us. She held them scoreless for six innings, so that was big. They made some adjustments, they made some adjustments at the plate, and started getting little base hits. It wasn’t anything overpowering. They hit at the right time.”
— Seymour on what Harvard said after the loss: “She literally just hugged my neck and told me. She said, ‘coach we made it farther than we did last year. These are stepping stones, and next year you’re going to make it farther than you did this year.’ So one of the things that I am absolutely going to miss the most is Alex, and not just necessarily her athletic ability, her leadership on and off the field. She is an incredible young lady, and she is going to do amazing things, and I am so proud of her.”
— Seymour on missing Harvard next year: “I’m going to miss her every single day. There is not going to be a day that goes by that I don’t think about Alex or that I don’t miss her or I don’t wish she was standing right there beside me saying some corny little joke or just smiling or even her loud voice controlling the infield. … but she did her part. She wore that uniform better than anybody, and I am just so extremely proud of her.”