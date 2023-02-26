Former Springville all-state performer Kyser gets first two hits of Jax State career

Springville High grad Makalyn Kyser got her first start Sunday for Jacksonville State's softball team in a 4-2 win over Central Michigan.
The game was JSU's fifth over three days in the Western Kentucky Classic, and the freshman catcher made it a good one.
She caught fellow freshman Jaliyah Holmes, who pitched seven innings and struck out nine without allowing a walk. Kyser didn't allow a passed ball or a runner to steal.
At the plate, Kyser was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a walk. Until then, she was 0-for-3 at JSU.
JSU is now 10-4.
Kyser was a four-time all-state selection at Springville, including earning first-team honors as a junior and senior. She helped Springville win state titles in 2017 and 2018.