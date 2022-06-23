Focusing on fun: Moody freshman stays grounded, earns all-state honors

ODENVILLE — Moody freshman Taylor Rogers dazzled Blue Devil fans all season long on the softball field. She proved she could just about do it all both at the plate and in the outfield.
There was only one question Rogers struggled to answer. What was the hardest part about playing against varsity opponents this season?
Typically players discuss adjusting to the increased speed of the game or maybe a more diverse amount of pitches, but Rogers was genuinely stumped.
Moody coach Becky Seymour seems to think that might be because Rogers didn’t change her game up as much as most players do in their first year starting for the varsity team.
“She brings a different aspect to the game that a lot of people, once they get to that higher level, I feel like they lose, which is just having fun,” Seymour said. “She just has fun every single time she plays the game, and I think that is very important and has proven to be very successful for her. So in my opinion, that is the best thing she brings day in and day out.”
Rogers’ success did not go unnoticed as she was named to the 2022 Class 5A All-State First Team.
“I was very excited about it and to know that my team helped me get to this point,” Rogers said. “I was very excited because I had a lot of support and everything, and I would like to thank them for it.”
Rogers was one of only three freshmen on a first team dominated by eight seniors after she finished the season with an on-base percentage of 52.8 and a batting average of .441. Rogers also recorded 56 total hits, including four triples and nine home runs.
Instead of surging late, Rogers' numbers dipped a bit late in the year after an incredibly strong start.
Her final home run of the season came in her first at-bat in a 12-1 win over Sardis in the final game of the Class 5A East Regional. That victory sent Moody back to the state playoffs, but more importantly, it came at a crucial time for Rogers.
“I think towards the end (of the season), the size of the game and the pressure of the game, she just let it get to her a little bit,” Seymour said. “Which again, she is a freshman playing in one of the biggest games anybody can play in in high school ball.”
After that home run, Seymour said she saw the spark return to Rogers’ eyes. Before that game, both the coach and the player felt like she had hit a bit of a slump.
Learning how to still have fun in the big, pressure-filled moments is one way the Moody coach can see Rogers’ improving in her sophomore year.
“I think one of the biggest things that she is going to continue to get better at is her ability to control an outfield,” Seymour said. “I feel like there was lots of times this year when, as a freshman with some senior outfielders out there, where she stepped back and let them take control.”
As Rogers gets older, she can control the outfield with her voice as she grows into a leadership role. But someone with her athleticism will almost always control an outfield best with her own speed, which she put on full display numerous times in the postseason, including in Moody’s final defensive play of the season when Rogers caught a line drive just before it hit the fence.
“Overall, I think we did great,” Rogers said of Moody’s season. “We had a lot of progress, and I know we didn’t end it how we wanted to, but I think we did pretty good overall. We grew together as a team.”
A team which figures to have a bright future with Rogers playing a leading role both on and off the field.
“Even as a freshman, she is a great role model for younger girls,” Seymour said. “And it comes back to enjoying the game and the sport that you play, because if you don’t enjoy it, then why are you playing it. And that is something that she does every single day.
“Yes, it is going to be difficult, yes it is going to be hard, yes you’re going to be challenged, but you have to find why you love the game, and you have to focus on that, and Taylor doesn’t shy away from challenges and she doesn’t shy away from adversity. She faces it head on because she enjoys all aspects of the game.”