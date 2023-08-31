‘Feels Real Now’: Springville soccer celebrates state title with rings

SPRINGVILLE — On Aug. 24, the 2023 Springville soccer team stepped back into the spotlight one last time to celebrate their state title with championship rings.
“It feels real now getting the ring now,” Springville grad Hope Laughlin said. “It’s actually all here, and we finished everything, but it is still sometimes I think about it like it really did happen?”
In the months since the Tigers made history by beating Gulf Shores 9-4 in the 5A championship game, some players mentioned feeling like they would wake up from a dream at any moment to a reality where Springville didn’t win.
Now they can look at their rings for proof, although that might give them a new problem. What do you do with a championship ring?
“Probably hang it up or put it in my box somewhere,” Laughlin said. “It’s going somewhere I can see it.”
The former Tiger also wants to wear it, but she and Springville coach Meg Childress said they were uncertain what occasion warrants actually wearing the ring. Oh well, something to worry about later.
At the moment, Childress was just pleased to have the team together one last time.
“It is very bittersweet to have the seniors from last year back,” Childress said. “Everybody back together. It’s been a while since we were all together, and we still have so much support from the community.”
Laughlin couldn’t agree more.
“It’s been great because I haven’t been with them in forever,” Laughlin said. “And me starting college, it’s been lovely to be back with them because I just don’t have a relationship like that with anybody else other than my team.”