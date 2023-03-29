Dozier ends career with MVP honors but Moody will miss his heart most not his play

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
MOODY — Moody senior Davion Dozier’s dominance this season is unquestionable, especially when things mattered most.
In the county championship game, Dozier scored 20 points, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and blocked three shots.
In the area championship game, Dozier finished with game-highs in points (17), rebounds (at least 11) and steals (six).
Then he helped Moody secure its first-ever regional appearance when he scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and recorded at least three assists.
Earlier this month, Dozier was named the St. Clair County boy’s basketball MVP for the 2022-23 season. When asked about the honor, Dozier could have talked about his performances in the games above or at least a half-dozen others. Instead, the Moody senior chose a different topic.
“That I shouldn’t have won that, the county tournament MVP,” Dozier said.
The county tournament was almost two months ago, but in the minutes after he received the tournament MVP award Dozier immediately turned the spotlight on fellow senior Caden Helms, who scored a game-high 30 points in the county championship.
That was who Dozier wanted to win the award then, and he wanted to repeat that on the record now that the season was in the rearview mirror.
“A lot of guys that are as talented as Davion, don't act like Davion,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “And so he's just such a, just a good teammate. He kind of mentioned it, just growing up with these guys and just you know, the bond that they have. The senior class, it's a special group. You really could see that in that statement.”
Dozier became something of a local celebrity to Moody and surrounding communities in the last year as his football recruitment blew up significantly. Sometimes it felt like everyone wanted to take a picture with Dozier after the basketball games.
Bates said none of that changed him. It didn’t stop Dozier from spending time with the little kids who showed up at games, and it didn’t affect how he treated his teammates.
“You can't replace him with one kid,” Bates said. “I mean, Moody's never had a guy like him. It is going to be a loss, you know, tough loss. And I think more so just from the (off-court) things we've talked about.”
From a basketball standpoint, Dozier was something of a chameleon. While it was impossible for the 6-foot-4 player to hide on the court, Dozier didn’t always lead the Blue Devils in points.
In some games, he stayed back and put together a quieter performance that saw Dozier shine as a distributor. Sometimes he stepped back and took 3-point shots, other nights Dozier’s impact revolved around his ability to block shots on one end of the court before slamming down a two-handed dunk on the other.
He could be, and often was, whatever the Blue Devils needed him to be on the court, and he was a major reason Moody earned its first-ever “Sweet Sixteen” appearance at Jacksonville State.
“When we went to JSU, that was probably one of the best times,” Dozier said. “We lost, and we should have won the game, and that was probably one of the best games we had just playing together.”
When asked if that was his favorite memory from the season, Dozier initially said yes, then shook his head. Winning the county tournament, the program’s first in seven years, meant more, especially since he did it with some of the same guys that helped him win the middle school county tournament back in the eighth grade.
Not a bad way to end a career. Speaking of endings, Dozier still isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the Blue Devils, even though he’s excited to start the next chapter.
“Honestly, I've been thinking about that probably a lot lately,” Dozier said. “Because it's gonna be, it's gonna be kind of hard leaving. But I mean, I gotta do what I do, but I'm gonna miss a lot. Just being here.”