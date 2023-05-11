Don't blink: Pell City rallies late, secures second-consecutive state tournament bid

ALBERTVILLE — The Panthers spent most of two games on Thursday watching runners get stranded one after another.
It all seemed to catch up with Pell City when Mountain Brook took a one-run lead in the top of the sixth inning with a state tournament berth on the line.
“It hurt, it definitely did, but I feel like it kind of ignited us in a way,” Pell City senior Chloe Ralph said. “It made us realize, oh, we have to score right now, and then we did. And once we did, I knew they wouldn’t be able to come back.”
Pell City scored six in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 6-2 win over Mountain Brook in the 6A Eastern Regional consolation finals and the ticket to Oxford that comes along with it.
Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said she wasn’t worried when the Panthers gave up the game’s first run in the sixth inning. Especially not with Nyla Treptau and Kherington Keith up next at the plate.
“I told Nyla I said, ‘you’re one of the best leaders I have on my team,’” Gillison said. “‘Right now is your perfect time to lead.’ And I said the same thing to Kherington, and they did. They stepped up, they began the inning, and they got it rolling.”
Treptau hit a shot deep enough to get her to second base, where she then let out a roar worthy of the moment as she pumped both arms in what can only be described as a let’s go gesture.
Then Kherington, an eighth-grader, hit a triple toward the fence to drive in Treptau for the Panthers’ first score of the game.
“I thought she was going to catch it, not going to lie,” Kherington said. “Because she was playing a little over, and then when she missed it, I was thinking you’ve got to get to third, got to keep running, and then I did.”
As if that wasn’t enough, once on third base, the eighth-grader proceeded to outdo her teammate's celebration first with a kick followed by a huge uppercut.
“That is what we do, me Nyla and Reagan (Tarver),” Kherington said. “That is our little thing that we do when we get a big hit.”
But why?
“Well, I was kind of teaching them how to fight,” Kherington said. “That is like if you fight a boy, you have to pretend that you’re about to kick them, then uppercut them.”
Why not. It certainly seemed to do the trick on Mountain Brook as five of the next six Panthers in the lineup recorded a hit, with three going down as doubles.
“It feels really good, it really does,” Ralph said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, especially since we did it last year. Being able to come back and do the same thing again with a brand new team is the most incredible feeling in the world.”
What to know
— The Panthers have now advanced to the state tournament three times in the last five years, making Ralph the program’s first and only player to do so three times in their career.
— Even though last year’s team finished third in 6A, Pell City isn’t exactly a veteran team. Gillison estimates she has only five players with varsity experience prior to the season and Ralph and Leah Swafford are the only seniors.
— Every Panther in the lineup recorded exactly one hit against the Spartans except Jenna Lewis, who finished with two.
— Haley Baker drove in Kherington to give Pell City its first lead. She finished the day with a team-high four total hits after she finished with three in a 4-1 loss to Oxford.
— Bella Danna gets credit for the actual game-winner when she drove in both Baker and Swafford.
— Pell City pitcher Addy Simmons struck out six of 31 batters. She also held the Spartans to three hits in the first five innings before the Spartans added six in the final two innings.
— The Panthers got themselves out of a tough spot in the sixth inning when they ended the inning with a double play at home plate then first base.
Who said
— Gillison on Pell City’s goals for the season: “We are a little bit younger than what we’ve been in the past, but this team, they have fight in them. So yeah, our goal is to bring home a blue map.”
— Gillison on Simmons: “She definitely gets stronger as the game gets on. She is a coach’s kid, so she knows how to compete. She doesn’t let anything rattle her. She stays the same the whole time she is on the mound.”
— Swafford on advancing to the state tournament: “We made history in Oxford last year being the first team to be third, and we’re already making history again because no team has ever went twice in a row.”