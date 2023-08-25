Despite rough start, Springville gets 'sexy' win over Etowah

SPRINGVILLE — Springville’s start in Thursday night’s 28-21 win over Etowah couldn’t have been any worse. To say the offense looked stuck in the mud would have been kind.
Even when things got going in the second half, the Tigers’ new option-heavy offense, modeled at least in part after Air Force, didn’t produce many highlight-worthy plays.
“It’s just not sexy, right?” Springville coach Jon Clements said. “But 1-0 is sexy as hell to me.”
At the half, the Tigers had 59 total yards of offense and had passed for negative three yards. However, thanks to an incredible defensive effort, the Tigers were tied 7-7.
Then, in the second half, the offense Springville appeared to steal from a previous century finally kicked into gear as the Tigers rushed 24 times for 140 yards. Oh, and quarterback Jacob Conner hit receiver Noel Cox for an eight-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt in the second half.
“He’s a winner man, point blank winner,” Clements said.
He almost wasn’t.
Conner missed 1.5 series in the second half when he left the field injured at the end of a 22-yard run on Springville’s first offensive snap following halftime. He returned just in time to carry the ball six yards into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the evening during the final minute of the third quarter. Moments later, he found the end zone again on a two-point attempt to give the Tigers a 15-14 lead.
Conner finished the evening with 64 carries for 84 yards, but he wasn’t thinking about stats following the win. Like most of his teammates, he was glad to walk off the field smiling in a way the Tigers rarely did last fall.
“It gives us belief,” Conner said. “It gives us hope for the season. It makes everybody want to be here.”
What to know
— Springville running back Mahlon Alverson was the Tigers' focal point on Thursday night. He carried the ball a game-high 25 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. He saved his best for last as his game-winning score came at the end of a 17-yard run with 2:59 remaining in the game.
— It’s hard to single out particular Springville defenders for their performances on Thursday night. However, Landon McKendree stood out in the first half when he recorded at least two solo tackles, including one on third down. He also recorded a quarterback pressure on an incomplete pass attempt on fourth down.
— Springville’s offensive stats are skewed slightly since the Tigers lost 37 yards on one play in the opening drive after a snap on fourth down flew well over Cox’s head, forcing him to race back and dive on the ball for a huge loss. Etowah scored its only first-half touchdown two plays later when Etowah running back Dayton Porter found the end zone from one yard away.
— Etowah quarterback Jameson Scissum rushed 19 yards for a score in the third quarter, then connected with a receiver Jalien Walker for a five-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the game.
Who said
— Clements on the offensive line: “There are five incredible human beings. Talan Swallows, Brodie Ginn, JoJo. Gah, Joseph Glenn had to play center tonight because our other center was down Nathan (Baldwin) was hurt. Spencer Stewart, Wyatt Emanuel. Those five guys up front talk about hop on their backs and let’s get ready to roll.”
— Clements on cornerback Cody Ingram: “You talking about my boy Ed Reed. Cody Ingram, he got picked on a lot last year. He had to cover Davion (Dozier), he had to cover No. 6 that was at Etowah last year. He’s had to cover all these good players. And last year, he wasn’t able to do some of it, but what it did, it prepared him, and it showed him some things to do differently.”
— Conner on his teammates: “I’m just so proud of everybody believing. They believed we could win. They believe in what we do. We executed what we do, and we got the win. I’m just so proud of everybody.”
Next up
— Springville travels to Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sept. 1.
— Etowah hosts Fort Payne on Friday, Sept. 1.