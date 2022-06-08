Departing Leeds soccer coach named Coach of the Year

After three years guiding the girls' and boys' soccer programs at Leeds, it is safe to say Leeds coach Caleb Beshaw is leaving on a high note.
Both teams hosted playoff matches this season, with the girls falling in the first round and the boys falling 3-2 to Crossville in the third round of a game that was tied with seven minutes remaining. Beshaw said the boys had begun the year unranked and finished sixth.
His fellow coaches voted Beshaw to be the small school (Class 1A-5A) coach of the year for his efforts. Beshaw actually didn't know he'd received the honor until the father of one of his players called him.
"He said, 'hey coach are you sitting or are you standing.'… He told me about it, and I couldn't believe it," Beshaw said. "I was sitting there in absolute shock. It was a fantastic way to end the season with our guys nominated and chosen to be a part of the all-state team and then also to be a part of that team as well. I had no idea that was going to happen."
Beshaw's career will now continue at Sparkman. The former Leeds coach said the decision was difficult for him, but ultimately he couldn't pass up the opportunity to move closer to family.
Beshaw said he told the players at the end of the school year. The news was greeted with some anger and sadness at first, but the coach said the news also provided him with a great chance to reflect alongside his players.
"A lot of them came around, and we had a good sit-down discussion about a lot of the memories that we've had over the years about some of the games we've played in and the experiences we've had together as a group," Beshaw said. "And I told them that I loved them, and I'm gonna continue to be watching and seeing what they are doing and the next couple of seasons."
Beshaw said he expects both the girls and the guys to continue making strides in the years to come.
As for the coach's favorite memory from his tenure, that's an easy one.
He took both teams down to Gulf Shores this spring. The girls held signs in the stands, and there were numerous family members cheering on the Greenwave when the boys won 3-0.
"They made a tunnel, and we walked off, and we really pointed to that as the moment where we were brought together as an entire Leeds soccer family rather than here is the girls team and here is the boys team," Beshaw said. "It really kind of unified everybody."