Defense carries Moody past Alexandria despite missing starters

ALEXANDRIA — Moody’s AJ Madison couldn’t shake the feeling he let a rare opportunity to score slip through his fingers.
“Sitting in the flats and my teammate, he hit him and I just saw the ball,” the defensive back said after the Blue Devils beat Alexandria 42-7. “So, I picked it up and reversed field and I almost, was so close to getting into the end zone, but then he got me, face-masked me and got me out of bounds.”
Madison scooped up that fumble and ran at least 16 yards before what appeared to be Alexandria’s last line of defense managed to bring him down moments short of a defensive score.
Madison finished the evening with at least two tackles for loss, the fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup that almost resulted in a second pick.
The senior’s performance looks even better considering Moody moved him to cornerback this week as the Blue Devils (3-0) were forced to shuffle things around after losing two injured starters in the secondary.
“We went from having three seniors in the back end to one. … Which is good for the future,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “We’re developing depth. That is something we preach on that side of the ball, but we’ve got to continue to get better, and continue to grow and learn from these little mistakes that are going to cost us down the road.”
It didn’t cost the Blue Devils on Friday night. Despite rotating in at least 20 defenders when the game remained relatively close, Moody held Alexandria to 96 rushing yards on 36 carries.
The defense also held the Valley Cubs (0-3) to zero or negative yardage on 12 plays.
“That is unheard of having that many guys being able to come in and stone them continuously,” Madison said. “That is something special man.”
What to know
—Alexandria's best moment came when quarterback Cole Wheeler hit DaMarkus Williams down the sideline on a first-down play that turned into a 73-yard touchdown pass.
—Elijah Hunter paced the Valley Cubs in rushing with 52 yards on 20 carries.
—Moody running back Blaine Burke finished with nine carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 22 yards despite not touching the ball in the second half.
—Fellow Moody running back Abram Jackson carried the ball a team-high 15 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.
—Moody’s most consistent downfield threat on Friday night was receiver Aiden Robinson. He finished with three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
—Moody receiver KD Barnes burned Alexandria repeatedly running sweeps in front of the quarterback. He caught three pop passes for a total of 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.
—Moody quarterback Charlie Johnston completed 10 of 24 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Who said
— Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on the game: “In the first half our defense gave up two fourth-down conversions, two long third-down conversions. Well, that hurt us. We talked about it at halftime, we changed some things and I thought our defense played really good the second half. … You give up 14 points against that offense you played pretty good.”
—Ginn on seeing improvement in practice: “It’s not showing like we want it to in the game yet, but we got so many inexperienced guys. So we’re seeing a change in practice, we’re seeing some things. And I don’t think these guys are going to lose hope. They are used to winning, we’re used to winning, so that makes it tough, but we’re going to go back and work on Lincoln.”
—Madison on the biggest challenge moving to corner: “Probably, the play-calling stuff. But we knew that something was going to be affecting us this season. I feel like I knew I was going to have to step up as a leader and I feel like I did that pretty well tonight.”
—Ganus on Robinson: “Aiden is Mr. Reliable. Always has been. … Aiden blocks without the ball better than anybody. Whatever his role is he’s going to accept that and do a really, really good job.”
—Ganus on the defense: “Typically you lose two starters at the same position and you’re hurting, but I think tonight we showed that we do have depth and we have guys that can adapt and change positions and do what we need them to do to be successful so again really proud of them.”
—Ganus on Burke: “He’s extremely special. It is hard to put it into words. We limited his reps today, we wanted to get Abram active and get him going. We stuck with that, I’m proud of our offensive staff for having a good game plan for both of them to kind of take the load off 5. Because we’re going to need him obviously down the stretch, but we want to make a run at this thing in November, we gotta be healthy.”
Next up
—Moody hosts Bishop McNamara on Friday night. Alexandria welcomes Lincoln to town Friday.