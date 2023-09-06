Culture Shift: How the Air Force changed Springville football

SPRINGVILLE — Not long after Springville enjoyed a 28-21 comeback win over Etowah in the season opener, the Tigers’ coaches learned some long-distance fans were celebrating the win, too.
Within 12 hours, they learned their victory was applauded all the way out in Colorado at the Air Force Academy — specifically by Air Force running backs coach Tim Horton, who texted his congratulations to Springville defensive coordinator Matt Partridge.
“He looked our score up,” Springville head coach Jon Clements said. “He didn’t have to do that. … We got a little group of people cheering for us just like we’re cheering for them.”
Following a 1-9 season last year, Clements knew he needed to shake things up. The triple-option offense felt like the best solution, but Clements had no idea how to run that stuff. So he flew out to Colorado and spent a week learning from the coaches at the Air Force Academy.
“We had it from basically 6 in the morning until 9 at night,” Clements said. “They opened up meetings for us, film, walk-throughs, practice. I mean, it was incredible. We watched them work out. We watched how they train. We watched all of it.”
Now boarding
Partridge’s dad put Springville in touch with Horton, who also happened to coach Auburn running backs from 2013-18.
“They were ecstatic about coaches from Alabama coming up there,” Clements said. “Because, I mean, nobody comes up there. I mean, one, you’re on an Air Force base. It’s almost impossible to get on that thing anyway. We had to go through all kinds of stuff just to get in there.”
Once they got clearance, Clements was shocked by the access the coaches received during their week-long visit. Every door to every meeting was open for the Springville coaches, and they could even speak to the players.
Someone could fill a book with the things they learned that week, and Clements said Partridge did his best to do just that with all the notes he took. But the Tigers head coach said he could boil down the important stuff to two main bullet points.
Prioritize efficiency
Because football players at the Air Force Academy are also still cadets with strict obligations, their time with coaches is minimal. In fact, Clements said he spends more time with his players at Springville than the Air Force coaches do with their players.
Clements could break down their schedule since he lived it for a week.
—2 p.m.: Meet with coaches
—2:50 p.m.: Meeting ends
—3 p.m.: Dressed in weight room for stretches
—3:50 p.m.: Head to indoor facility
—4 p.m.: On field, ready for practice
—5:30 p.m.: Practice ends
“At 6, there is nobody in the facility because they are all eating in the mess hall,” Clements said. “It is like holy crap, it is unbelievable, and it is every single day the exact same way. They know, they are like robots, man. But it was a machine. I’m just glad that we got the opportunity.”
Everyone practices the same
“In this offense, you learn real quick you better have the next man ready because it is so physical, it does keep you on your toes,” Clements said.
Every person on the depth chart at Air Force took the same number of reps in practice. So, Clements brought that philosophy back to Springville right down to the junior varsity players.
“They probably get 50 to 60 snaps every day,” Clements said of the JV players. “That is unheard of. I mean, last year, we might not have given them 50 snaps in three weeks. Now they’re getting it in a day.”
Springville quarterback Jake Conner said he’s seen it help the younger players on the team develop even faster this offseason, which is important since every player on the team is responsible for contributing on both offense and defense.
“In the previous years, if you were the one on defense, you would get like 90 percent of the reps,” Conner said.
Check your baggage
When Clements returned home with hours of recordings and pages of notes, he had to confront a new reality. Not everyone would be thrilled with adopting an offense commonly viewed as a relic of a former age of football.
“He had to convince me,” assistant coach TJ Mosley said. “I’ve never ran the triple option. Most definitely never coached it, so it took a while for it to grow on me.”
Mosley was one of many kids and coaches who had concerns initially. Some ultimately decided the triple option wasn’t the kind of football they signed up to play.
“This type of offense, in my opinion, it builds a culture of hard hats and lunchboxes. … There’s a lot of kids that chose to go do something else because a hard hat and lunch box ain’t what fits them,” Clements said. “But the ones we have right now, they like it. They like it a lot, and to me, that is what makes coming to work a lot of fun.”
Mosley bought into the new offense a while back, but even he couldn’t help but feel nervous when the first four drives against Etowah resulted in less than 40 yards of offense. And don’t even get him started on what it felt like watching the Tigers run the ball on third-and-13.
But the players didn’t lose faith on the sidelines. Instead, they came to the coaches with suggestions for what might work on the next drive.
“To me, that is a culture shift,” Mosley said. “Like you can feel the culture shifting in the program … kids coming back to the sideline doing that, they want to win.”
Ready for takeoff
These days, it’s not uncommon for the Springville coaches to show up to practice wearing Air Force hats or shirts. Intentionally or not, the souvenirs remind the Tigers that they aren’t just emulating some offshoot offense. They are running the exact same thing they see on TV.
And they’ve seen it plenty.
“I find it really cool that they were actually there,” Conner said. “(And) they know we are actually running their stuff so they can look at us, they can scout us. It opens many opportunities for us.”
Clements said he seriously thinks his players have probably watched the 10-12 games of Air Force film he has more than the folks at Air Force ever did.
“We show them the good and the bads,” Clements said. “We don’t just show them the touchdown runs. We show them getting stoned and stoned and stoned and all the sudden pop, pop and now we’re rolling.”
Conner said he anticipates many of his teammates will watch Air Force games this season.
“It’s so clean and so fun to watch what they do because of how effective they are at it,” Conner said. “And that is what we want to be.”
Springville didn’t get win No. 2 on Friday night against Mortimer Jordan, but the final score, a 35-28 loss, still proves how far the Tigers have come since last year.
In 2022, Springville lost its first two games by a combined score of 73-0. This year, the Tigers are 1-1 against the same opponents and have scored just as many points as they’ve given up.
Conner said the win over Etowah gave his team confidence.
“It gives up hope for the rest of the season," Conner said. "It gives us some really good momentum, too. Just believing that we know we can do it.”